Former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm will take on surging prospect Mayra Bueno Silva in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva. The five-round battle anchors the main UFC fight card starting at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday from the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 3-ranked Holm has won three of her past four and, with an impressive outing, could vault into contention to fight for the title that was recently vacated by Amanda Nunes. The No. 10-ranked Bueno Silva would likely crack the top five and add her name to potential title-contenders if she wins her first main event appearance.

Holm is a -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100), while Bueno Silva is a +145 underdog in the UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Jun Yong Park (-155) meets Albert Duraev (+135) in a matchup of explosive middleweight prospects. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night picks, make sure you check out the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly analytical UFC bettor who profited more than $6,200 for $100 bettors in 2022. This includes a documented 24-14 record on his well-respected, two-leg parlays. Every pick was documented on his public Instagram account.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

In his SportsLine debut for UFC 283 in January, Vithlani swept the main card and his 5-0 record included advising SportsLine members to back Jamahal Hill (-125) against Glover Teixeira (+105) for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event. Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva in sight, Vithlani has scoured the UFC fight card from top to bottom and released his top MMA picks. Vithlani's UFC Fight Night picks are only available at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva preview

Holm (15-6) remains an iconic figure in the women's game, mostly because of her upset of Ronda Rousey that changed the trajectory of the sport for many women.

At the time, Rousey was undefeated, widely viewed as invincible and the only marketed star on the women's side. But at UFC 193 in November 2015, Holm changed all that. The former champion boxer, then an undefeated but relatively unknown UFC prospect, landed a head kick that sent Rousey reeling and ended her reign of dominance. Rousey was knocked out by Nunes in 48 seconds in her next fight and never entered the Octagon again.

However, Holm lost the title to Miesha Tate in her first defense and is 0-3 in title fights since her epic upset of Rousey. She's also just 5-6 in her 11 appearances since, but has maintained her popularity in large part because of her wholesome reputation and the lack of depth in the women's game. The 41-year-old has won three of her past four to rejoin the title conversation.

Bueno Silva (10-2-1) is a grappling specialist who has faced a steady stream of upper-tier competition since joining the promotion in 2018. The 31-year-old Brazilian went 2-2-1 in her first five outings, but has since reeled off three consecutive victories to emerge as a potential contender.

Bueno Silva has finished two of her last three opponents and received a performance bonus for her second-round submission of veteran Lina Lansberg in February. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

Top UFC Fight Night predictions

One of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night picks: He is siding with Azat Maksum (-410) to earn a victory over Tyson Nam (+310) in a flyweight battle.

Nam (21-13-1) is a four-year veteran who is known for his powerful striking and a high-variance brawling style that has led to numerous action-packed fights. All three of his UFC wins have come by knockout inside of two rounds.

Maksum (16-0) is a versatile prospect who will be making his UFC debut following an undefeated run through the Octagon Promotion league. The 28-year-old has seven submissions and five knockouts to his credit.

"Maksum is a hard-nosed boxer with strong hands and a high finish rate in regional competitions. Maksum looks like an interesting prospect and is 11 years younger than his opponent," Vithlani told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

Vithlani also has strong picks for Holm vs. Bueno Silva and each other bout on the UFC Fight Night card. He's backing a fighter who "can wear on his opponent with grappling advances" to emerge with a dominant victory. See Vithlani's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva, and how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva, all from the MMA expert who profited more than $6,200 in 2022, and find out.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

See full UFC Fight Night picks, predictions, best bets here.

Holly Holm (-170) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (+145)

Albert Duraev (+135) vs. Jun Yong Park (-155)

Norma Dumont (-140) vs. Chelsea Chandler (+120)

Ottman Azaitar (+100) vs. Francisco Prado (-120)

Istela Nunes (+180) vs. Victoria Dudakova (-210)

Nazim Sadykhov (-145) vs. Terrance Mckinney (+125)

Austin Lingo (+180) vs. Melquizael Costa (-210)

Evan Elder (-275) vs. Genaro Valdez (+230)

Tyson Nam (+310) vs. Azat Maksum (-410)

Carl Deaton (+130) vs. Alex Munhoz (-150)

Ailin Perez (-190) vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith (+160)