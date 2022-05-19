Holly Holm shocked the sporting world when she knocked out the previously invincible Ronda Rousey in 2015 to win the UFC women's bantamweight title. However, she proceeded to lose five of her next seven fights, including three straight following the shocking victory, and hasn't been in the Octagon since October 2020. Still, Holm is the second-ranked contender in the bantamweight division, and she looks to move closer to earning a title shot when she faces the fifth-ranked Ketlen Vieira on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira. The main UFC fight card is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Apex facility in Las Vegas (see tickets at StubHub).

Holm is a -230 favorite (risk $230 to win $100) while Vieira is a +190 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The co-main event is a welterweight fight between 14th-ranked contender Santiago Ponzinibbio (+105) and Michel Pereira (-125). Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira picks, make sure you check out the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Andrew Gombas.

With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a six-percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

In January, Gombas kicked off the 2022 UFC season in memorable fashion by advising SportsLine members to back Calvin Kattar (+200) against Giga Chikadze (-240) in a battle of ranked featherweight contenders in the main event. Kattar dominated to win a unanimous decision and give his followers an easy winner. Anyone who has followed Gombas already has seen massive returns.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira preview

Holm (14-5) enjoyed success in the boxing ring before entering the Octagon, going 33-2-3 and winning championships in three different weight classes while defeating legendary opponents such as Christy Martin and Mia St. John. The switch to mixed martial arts was seamless for her as she won her first 10 fights, including the stunning upset in November 2015 that ended the previously invincible Ronda Rousey's three-year UFC bantamweight title reign.

The star dimmed quickly for Holm as she lost to Miesha Tate in her first defense of the championship. She then dropped decisions against current UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, Germaine de Randamie and Cris Cyborg -- the latter two in featherweight title matches -- before being knocked out by Amanda Nunes in July 2019 in her quest to regain the bantamweight crown.

Holm regrouped by winning unanimous decisions against Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana. But the latter victory came just two weeks before her 40th birthday in October 2020 and she hasn't fought since, as an illness and a knee injury forced her to withdraw from a pair of scheduled bouts last year.

A native of New Mexico, Holm should have her hands full with Vieira (12-2), who defeated Tate via unanimous decision in her last fight this past November. The 30-year-old Brazilian had dropped two of her previous three bouts, including a knockout loss against Aldana in December 2019. Vieira, who is a strong grappler, has been a bantamweight champion in two lesser promotions, holding the title in Mr. Cage and Big Way before joining the UFC in October 2016. You can only see who to back at UFC Fight Night here.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll reveal one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Felipe Colares (-180) to defeat Chase Hooper (+155) in a battle of featherweights.

Colares (10-3) won his first eight professional fights before joining the UFC, where he has alternated losses and wins over fight matches since February 2019. The 28-year-old Brazilian has bounced back and forth between the featherweight and bantamweight divisions during his tenure and is coming off a split-decision loss to Chris Gutierrez in the latter this past October.

Hooper (10-2-1) also was unsuccessful in his last appearance in the Octagon, losing a unanimous decision against Steven Peterson last June. The 22-year-old native of Washington won two of his previous three fights, defeating Daniel Teymur via technical knockout in his UFC debut in December 2019 while getting Peter Barrett to submit to a heel lock one year later.

"(Hooper) is a pretty one-dimensional grappler that desperately looks to get fights to the mat," Gombas told SportsLine. "Colares is a black belt in jiu-jitsu and primarily likes to grapple as well. On the feet, Colares has good kicks. ... I'm picking Colares to win this fight."

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card, betting lines

Holly Holm (-230) vs. Ketlen Vieira (+190)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (+105) vs. Michel Pereira (-125)

Chidi Njokuani (-230) vs. Dusko Todorovic (+190)

Eryk Anders (+180) vs. Jun Yong Park (-220)

Polyana Viana (+100) vs. Tabatha Ricci (-120)

Jailton Almeida (-625) vs. Parker Porter (+450)

Joseph Holmes (-195) vs. Alen Amedovski (+165)

Omar Morales (-155) vs. Uros Medic (+130)

Jonathan Martinez (-220) vs. Vince Morales (+180)

Chase Hooper (+155) vs. Felipe Colares (-180)

Elise Reed (-170) vs. Sam Hughes (+145)