Short-notice replacement Bobby Green seeks to spoil Islam Makhachev's campaign for a UFC lightweight championship. Makhachev vs. Green headlines UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Saturday's headliner has title implications for at least one party, but it is not the only fight with stakes. UFC Fight Night serves as a proving ground for one under-appreciated fighter to earn himself a meaty ranked fight. CBS Sports has picked three fighters fans should pay extra attention to on Saturday night.

Islam Makhachev zeroes in on the UFC lightweight title shot



Makhachev has run roughshod through the UFC lightweight division, finishing the likes of Dan Hooker, Thiago Moises, Drew Dober and Gleison Tibau. Despite his nearly spotless record, Makhachev's marathon run to the title has experienced turbulence through no fault of his own. Two scheduled fights against Rafael dos Anjos fell through, as well as a title eliminator against Beneil Dariush originally scheduled for this weekend. Both matchups would have propelled him towards a championship bout. Unfortunately, a late injury to Dariush has saddled Makhachev with an unranked, short-notice opponent.

"Of course, because it's going to be my 10-fight win streak, and I really believe this is key for the title fight," Makhachev told reporters at Wednesday's media day. "I think Oliveira is going to beat Justin Gaethje, and [it will be] 11 winning streak vs. 10 win streak. This is going to be a big fight for all my fans."

Makhachev is mindful that anything less than domination over Green could hurt his standing as the next title challenger for either UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira or challenger Justin Gaethje.

"This guy, you know, he has a big heart because he took this fight before one week, and he has a good boxing style," Makhachev said. "About wrestling and grappling, we will check.

"I have to finish Bobby Green, first round, and I will do it."

Can Green do to Makhachev what Al Iaquinta couldn't against Khabib Nurmagomedov?



Green should be a major underdog heading into the Makhachev fight, but don't let his unranked status fool you. Green lost close decisions to ranked lightweights Rafael Fiziev and Moises, but has rebounded with a pair of strong victories. The problem is that Makhachev is a terrible stylistic matchup, let alone on two weeks' notice. Green is a fan-friendly boxing delight, while Makhachev is a beast of a grappler with nearly half of his wins by submission. The fight draws comparisons to the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta fight in 2018. Iaquinta was elevated to the main event of UFC 223 on 24 hours notice after Tony Ferguson, Max Holloway, Anthony Pettis and Paul Felder all fell through. If Green can strike gold on Saturday night, it might rank well on the list of greatest UFC upsets.

"With Islam, he does what he does, but to be honest, it's kind of boring," Green said at the pre-fight presser. "Even if he's getting finishes, it's still been boring. So my whole thing is entertainment, excitement. So he can be championship material, but it's just f---ing boring. Nobody wants to see it. Nobody cares. I fall asleep watching his fights, then it's, 'Oh, there's the finish.' They can show a bunch of finishes, which is cool, but it was [sleepy] and boring and it was lackluster.

"So that's the real test, making somebody boring, exciting. How can I do that? Can I do that? Can I pull that one out of my ass? I think I can do it... It's gonna be fun. That's all I want to do is make sure it's fun."

Under the radar: Arman Tsarukyan



Tsarukyan is the contender to watch in the back half of the UFC lightweight ranks. He is on a perfect 4-0 run since dropping his UFC debut to Makhachev, who was on his sixth UFC fight, and made a strong account of himself against Saturday's headliner. His opponent, Joel Alvarez, left an impression with a surprise first-round TKO over Moises in November, but this fight feels designed as a showcase for Tsarukyan. If the Armenian-Russian fighter can dispatch Alvarez, the title of lightweight's next big thing may shift from in his direction.

"He's a tough guy. If I beat him, it's going to be good for me," Tsarukyan told MMA Junkie at the pre-fight press conference. "I'll get a top 10 [opponent]. It's a good opportunity for me. Winning will give me a lot of options in the UFC.

"This year, I want to win this fight and then I want to do one, or maximum two fights... I hope by the beginning of next year I will get a title shot."