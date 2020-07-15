Saturday night, Deiveson Figueiredo will be afforded the opportunity to set right a huge mistake made earlier this year. Figueiredo will rematch Joseph Benavidez in the main event of the UFC Fight Night card from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi with the vacant flyweight championship on the line after the two clashed in February for the same title. Figueiredo won that first meeting by TKO in the second round but missed weight prior to the fight, however, and was ineligible to take home the belt.
Benavidez has a solid case for deserving another shot at Figueiredo and the championship, as the knockout loss came moments after an accidental headbutt that may have set up the finish. This will be the fifth time Benavidez has fought for a championship in the WEC or UFC, losing in all four previous title opportunities.
Read on below for the full card and odds provided by William Hill Sportsbook.
UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo 2 fight card, odds
- Deiveson Figueiredo -220 vs. Joseph Benavidez +180, vacant flyweight championship
- Kelvin Gastelum -125 vs. Jack Hermansson +105, middleweights
- Marc Diakiese -160 vs. Rafael Fiziev +135, lightweights
- Ariane Lipski -130 vs. Luana Carolina +110, women's flyweights
- Alexandre Pantoja -200 vs. Askar Askarov +170, flyweights
- Roman Dolidze -190 vs. Khadis Ibragimov +160, light heavyweights
- Grant Dawson -240 vs. Nad Narimani +200, 150-pound catchweight
- Joseph Duffy -360 vs. Joel Álvarez +280, lightweights
- Montel Jackson -240 vs. Brett Johns +200, bantamweights
- Amir Albazi vs. Malcolm Gordon, flyweights
- Arman Tsarukyan -200 vs. Davi Ramos +170, lightweights
- Sergey Spivak -150 vs. Carlos Felipe +125, heavyweights
UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo 2 info
- Date: July 18
- Location: Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
- Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+