Deiveson Figueiredo earned the opportunity to rectify a huge mistake made earlier this year on Saturday night. Figueiredo is set to rematch Joseph Benavidez in the main event of the UFC Fight Night card from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi with the vacant flyweight championship on the line after the two clashed in February for the same title. Figueiredo won that first meeting by TKO in the second round but missed weight prior to the fight, however, and was ineligible to take home the belt.

Benavidez has a solid case for deserving another shot at Figueiredo and the championship, as the knockout loss came moments after an accidental headbutt that may have set up the finish. This will be the fifth time Benavidez has fought for a championship in the WEC or UFC, losing in all four previous title opportunities.

In the co-main event, a pair of middleweight contenders square off hoping to rise into title contention as Kelvin Gastelum meets Jack Hermansson. Gastelum is fresh off two losses in 2019, including a Fight of the Year against Israel Adesanya for the interim 185-pound crown. Hermansson, meanwhile, was surging up the rankings after seven straight wins before getting stopped by Jared Cannonier last September.

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo 2 fight card, odds

Deiveson Figueiredo -210 vs. Joseph Benavidez +175, vacant flyweight championship



Kelvin Gastelum -115 vs. Jack Hermansson -105, middleweights



Marc Diakiese -160 vs. Rafael Fiziev +135, lightweights



Ariane Lipski -130 vs. Luana Carolina +110, women's flyweights



Alexandre Pantoja -200 vs. Askar Askarov +170, flyweights



Roman Dolidze -190 vs. Khadis Ibragimov +160, light heavyweights



Grant Dawson -240 vs. Nad Narimani +200, 150-pound catchweight



Joseph Duffy -360 vs. Joel Álvarez +280, lightweights



Montel Jackson -240 vs. Brett Johns +200, bantamweights



Amir Albazi vs. Malcolm Gordon, flyweights



Arman Tsarukyan -200 vs. Davi Ramos +170, lightweights



Sergey Spivak -150 vs. Carlos Felipe +125, heavyweights



UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo 2 info

Date: July 18

July 18 Location: Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card)

8 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+

