Ranked featherweight contenders with reputations for action-packed fights will meet on Saturday as fourth-rated Chan Sung Jung faces No. 8-rated Dan Ige in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige from Las Vegas. The main UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige fight card is slated for 7 p.m. ET. Jung, better known by popular nickname The Korean Zombie, was climbing the UFC rankings towards a potential title shot before getting derailed by second-ranked Brian Ortega in his last fight. Ige has won seven of his last eight and will likely earn the widespread respect he covets should he get his hand raised Saturday.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Jung and Ige at -110 (risk $100 to win $100) in the latest Jung vs, Ige odds. In the co-main event, heavyweight sluggers collide when Sergey Spivak (-220) takes on grappling specialist Aleksei Oleinik (+190). Before finalizing any UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige picks, make sure you check out the MMA predictions from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 28 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $16,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has now connected on 32 of his last UFC 51 main-event selections, a stretch that includes a streak of five straight underdogs.

Just last week at UFC 263, Marley told SportsLine members to support underdog Brandon Moreno (+200) in his flyweight title rematch against Deiveson Figueiredo (-240) in the co-main event. The fiery Moreno came out storming from the opening bell and scored a second-round submission to become the new champion and give Marley's followers an easy winner. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every fight. Those selections are only available at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige expert preview

Marley knows the main event should be a fight fan's delight since both combatants are well-regarded for their ability to withstand damage while continuing an all-out assault on their opponent. Both also should be highly motivated since the winner should enter the title picture for a potential shot at current champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Jung (16-6) is a 10-year UFC veteran who has long been a fan favorite. His resume includes wins over stalwarts like former interim champion Dustin Poirier and former belt-holder Frankie Edgar. However, the 34-year-old saw his career trajectory stymied by a nearly four-year hiatus because of mandatory military service in his native South Korea.

He is 3-2 since returning to the promotion in 2017, and his lopsided loss to Ortega had many MMA observers wondering whether he belongs near the top of the UFC rankings.

Jung can answer those questions with a win over Ige (15-3), who has gone 7-2 in nine UFC appearances but still rarely enters the conversation among the division's elite. The 29-year-old Hawaiian is coming off the most impressive outing of his career, a 21-second knockout of Gavin Tucker in March. You can only see who to back here.

UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Ige predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is going with Marlon Vera (-220) to get his hand raised against Davey Grant (+190) in a bantamweight matchup.

Vera (16-7-1) is a seven-year UFC veteran and perennial contender who has won six of eight overall despite dropping two of his past three fights. He fell short in a decision loss against former champion Jose Aldo in December.

Grant (13-4) once saw his roster spot threatened by three losses in a four-fight span but he has responded with three consecutive victories. He knocked out prospect Jonathan Martinez in March.

"Grant has to outwork Vera to get the win, but Vera is the more dangerous and skilled fighter," Marley told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige picks

Marley also has strong picks for The Korean Zombie vs. Ige and every other fight on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing a huge underdog to pull off a stunning upset. You can only get those selections at SportsLine.

Who wins The Korean Zombie vs. Ige? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC Fight Night, all from the expert who's up more than $16,000 on MMA in the past 28 months, and find out.

UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige odds

Chan Sung Jung (-110) vs. Dan Ige (-110)

Sergey Spivak (-220) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+190)

Tim Means (-185) vs. Danny Roberts (+165)

Marlon Vera (-220) vs. Davey Grant (+190)

Aleksa Camur (-250) vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (+210)

Bruno Silva (-145) vs. Wellington Turman (+125)

Khaos Williams (-170) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (+150)

Dhiego Lima (-170) vs. Matt Brown (+150)

Virna Jandiroba (-145) vs. Kanako Murata (+125)

Seung Woo Choi (-140) vs. Julian Erosa (+120)

Josh Parisian (-130) vs. Roque Martinez (+110)

Joaquim Silva (-120) vs. Rick Glenn (+100)

Lara Procopio (-145) vs. Casey O'Neill (+125)