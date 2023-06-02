Recent title-challenger Kai Kara-France starts his bid toward another potential title shot on Saturday when he faces rising prospect Amir Albazi in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi. The five-round battle of ranked flyweights will anchor the main UFC fight card (9 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 3-ranked Kara-France has earned a reputation as one of the division's most exciting fighters behind a lethal striking attack and nonstop pressure. He will face a challenge from the No. 7-ranked Albazi, who has emerged as one of the top grapplers in the flyweight division and has won the first four fights of his UFC career.

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi preview

Although Moreno has shown to have star power, the flyweight division needs other viable contenders, and Kara-France has shown that he might help fill the void. The 30-year-old New Zealander immediately caught the attention of MMA fans with his fearless style and charismatic demeanor.

A three-fight winning streak, which included a knockout of former champion Cody Garbrandt, earned Kara-France (24-10-1) a title shot last year and he proved he was worthy of the assignment. He took the fight to Moreno from the opening bell and appeared to be getting the best of it before the champion rallied back. Moreno scored a third-round stoppage and the bout was awarded Fight of the Night at UFC 277 last July.

The defeat did little to diminish Kara-France's reputation as a legitimate contender, but he needs a win Saturday to support his case for a potential rematch with Moreno.

Albazi (16-1) competed in Bellator and Brave CF before joining the UFC in July 2020. The Iraq-born fighter quickly moved into the top 15 in the UFC rankings behind a run that has seen him stop three of his first four opponents. A victory over Kara-France would likely move Albazi into the top-five rankings and cement his status as a title-contender. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is siding with Phillipe Lins (+115) to upset Maxim Grishin (-135) in a light heavyweight matchup.

Lins (16-5) is a former PFL heavyweight champion who joined the UFC as a heavyweight prospect, but appeared undersized against UFC opponents. The Brazilian has won two straight fights since moving down to light heavyweight and could possibly crack the top 15 with another win.

Grishin (32-9-2) is a 15-year MMA professional who has struggled to find traction since joining the UFC. The Russian power puncher is 2-2 in four appearances, but logged a win over rising prospect William Knight in his last outing.

"Lins is the more dangerous fighter. When he is marching forward aggressively, he uses power punches to set up his grappling. If he can get this fight to the ground, I can see Lins controlling Grishin to edge out this fight," Vithlani told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Kai Kara-France (-110) vs. Amir Albazi (-110)

Alex Caceres (-175) vs. Daniel Pineda (+150)

Jim Miller (+160) vs. Jared Gordon (-190)

Tim Elliott (-175) vs. Victor Altamirano (+150)

Karine Silva (-220) vs. Ketlen Souza (+190)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (-110) Vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (-110)

Andrei Arlovski (+105) vs. Don'Tale Mayes (-120)

Daniel Santos (-210) vs. Johnny Munhoz (+175)

Jinh Yu Frey (+110) vs. Elise Reed (-130)

Phillipe Lins (+115) vs. Maxim Grishin (-135)