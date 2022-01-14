Explosive featherweight contenders will meet on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze when Calvin Kattar squares off against Giga Chikadze with title-shot implications on the line. The main UFC fight card is slated for a 7 p.m. ET start from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 8-ranked Chikadze is one of the promotion's rising stars. He is undefeated in seven UFC appearances and has stopped his last three opponents inside of three rounds. He will step up in competition against the No. 5-ranked Kattar, a rugged and skilled brawler who is looking to remain in the title picture with a signature win following a loss to former champion Max Holloway.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze preview

Chikadze (14-2) didn't make an immediate splash upon joining the UFC, as his first two bouts ended up split-decision wins over fellow inexperienced prospects. But his improvement has been steady and rapid and his profile has risen as a result.

The 33-year-old Georgian fighter went 4-0 in 2020, though three of the victories came by decision. He made a concerted effort to pressure his opponents from the opening bell and finish fights, and his last three have ended inside the distance. His first main event came last August and saw him stop formidable top-10 gatekeeper Edson Barboza in the third round.

Kattar (22-5) is in his fifth year with the UFC and has gone 6-3 in nine outings. The 33-year-old Boston native became a fan favorite because of his straightforward approach, and he is widely considered one of the better boxers in the promotion.

Coincidentally, Kattar headlined the first UFC card of 2021 as well and engaged in a five-round war with Holloway. He landed his share of punches, but the fight was largely one-sided in favor of the former champion, and many observers believed the fight should have been called off long before it reached the final horn. You can only see who to back here.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze prediction

We'll share one of Gombas UFC Fight Night picks here: He is going with Jake Collier (-125) to get the best of Chase Sherman (+105) in a battle of heavyweight prospects.

Collier (12-6) is a seven-year UFC veteran who moved up to heavyweight from light heavyweight in 2020. The 33-year-old St. Louis native is 1-2 since switching divisions and is coming off a split-decision loss to fellow prospect Carlos Felipe last June.

Sherman (15-8) is a power puncher in his second stint with the UFC following his release in 2018. The 32-year-old is coming off a decision loss against Parker Porter in June.

"Both fighters have tendencies to slow down later in fights. I believe this could go either way, but I give a slight edge to Collier," Gombas told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze odds

Calvin Kattar (+200) vs. Giga Chikadze (-240)

Jennifer Maia (+160) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (-180)

Bill Algeo (+110) vs. Joanderson Brito (-130)

Rogerio Bontorin (+145) vs. Brandon Royval (-165)

Chase Sherman (+105) vs. Jake Collier (-125)

Court McGee (-115) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (-105)

Jamie Pickett (+130) vs. Joseph Holmes (-150)

TJ Brown (+160) vs. Gabriel Benitez (-180)

Viacheslav Borshchev (-180) vs. Dakota Bush (+160)

Brian Kelleher (+135) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (-155)

Vanessa Demopoulos (-130) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (+110)