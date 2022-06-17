Explosive featherweight contenders will collide in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett on Saturday, when fourth-ranked Calvin Kattar takes on seventh ranked Josh Emmett. Their important showdown highlights the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The winner could be in line for a potential title shot by the end of this year in the top-heavy division. Kattar has won three of his past four and earned back-to-back Fight of the Night bonuses. His straightforward style should be embraced by Emmett, a durable brawler who has won four straight and earned a pair of performance bonuses during that span.

With more than 1,400 picks tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a six percent return on investment for his followers.

Just last week at UFC 275, Gombas swept the board with his main-card picks and the five-fight sweep included advising SportsLine members to back Jake Matthews (+125) against Andre Fialho (-145) in a matchup of welterweight prospects. Matthews dominated from the opening bell and scored a second-round stoppage.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett preview, guide

The winner of Saturday's main event will gain serious leverage toward a title shot in a featherweight division that is about to see significant movement and clarity. Champion Alexander Volkanovski is headed toward a trilogy against former titleholder Max Holloway next month. What's more, second-ranked Brian Ortega is set to face third-ranked Yair Rodriguez in July. Thus, either Kattar or Emmett will be in line for a title-eliminator at worst and could be chosen to fight for the belt next.

Kattar (23-5) is a five-year UFC veteran who has gone 7-3 in 10 appearances with the promotion while facing upper-tier opponents from the outset. He became well-known to many MMA observers for his resilience in a lopsided loss to Holloway in a main event in January of last year. The 34-year-old Boston native bounced back with a dominant victory over rising Giga Chikadze in January as 2-1 underdog.

Kattar is bound to face plenty of resistance from Emmett (17-2), a six-year UFC veteran who has gone 8-2 in 10 outings against top-shelf opposition. The 37-year-old is coming off a decision victory against rugged veteran Dan Ige last December.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is supporting Phil Hawes (-280) to get the best of Deron Winn (+240) in a battle of middleweight prospects.

Hawes (11-3) is an alum of "Dana White's Contender Series" who emerged as a budding prospect by winning his first three UFC fights. But the 33-year-old New Jersey native is coming off his first defeat with the promotion, a stoppage loss to veteran Chris Curtis.

Winn (7-2) is a versatile fighter who came to the UFC as a celebrated prospect but has struggled to gain traction while splitting his first four bouts. The 33-year-old notched a decision victory over Antonio Arroyo in his last outing.

"I favor Hawes because of his size and explosiveness, but this line could be a bit too wide," Gombas told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card, betting lines

