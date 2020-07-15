Watch Now: GEICO 15: Impressions Following First Card At Fight Island ( 1:57 )

Calvin Kattar has been trying to make a name for himself in the UFC, winning five of his first seven fights, including four via knockout. Conversely, the former lightweight has yet to be KO'd in his professional career. Kattar hopes to continue both trends when he faces Dan Ige in a battle of ranked featherweights on Wednesday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige. The main UFC Fight Night card from UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET. Kattar is hoping to crack the top five in the division rankings as he steps into the Octagon for the second time in just over two months.

Ige, who also is among the top 10 UFC featherweights, has been even more active as he prepares to fight for the third time since early February. Kattar is a -320 favorite (risk $320 to win $100), up from -300, while Ige is a +250 underdog in the latest Kattar vs. Ige odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, Tim Elliott (-125) takes on Ryan Benoit (+105) in a flyweight fight. Before making your UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige picks, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

The accomplished MMA analyst has been on fire, as he has hit 13 consecutive main-event winners. Last week, Marley went 5-0 on the main card of UFC 251 and told SportsLine members to expect Usman to successfully defend his belt with a unanimous-decision victory over Masvidal. The champion did just that, as the judges' scorecard featured a pair of 50-45s and a 49-46 in his favor.

Marley also called a unanimous-decision win by Dustin Poirier (-200) over Dan Hooker (+175) in their lightweight main event at UFC Fight Night two weeks ago. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley's UFC picks is way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige rapidly approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige odds and released his picks for every fight. Those UFC Fight Night picks only are available here.

Kattar vs. Ige preview

The sixth-ranked fighter in the featherweight division, Kattar (21-4) stepped into the Octagon just over two months ago at UFC 249. The 32-year-old native of Massachusetts was victorious in that bout, unloading a series of elbows on Jeremy Stephens in the second round to win via technical knockout.

Kattar has won 13 of his last 15 fights, registering his last four wins via knockout after a stretch of seven consecutive unanimous decisions. He has posted 11 of his overall wins via KO and earned Fight of the Night honors twice during his seven-fight tenure in the UFC.

Ige (14-2) also is back after a brief hiatus and has yet to be knocked out in his professional career, as both of his losses have been by decision. The 28-year-old Hawaiian, who is the UFC's 10th-ranked featherweight, has won six straight fights and 12 of his last 13 after earning a split-decision win over Edson Barboza on May 16. You can see Marley's full Kattar vs. Ige predictions here.

Top UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Cody Stamann (+120) to upset Jimmie Rivera (-140) in a battle of ranked bantamweights who are moving up to fight in the featherweight division.

Stamann (19-2-1), the ninth-ranked bantamweight in the UFC, has lost just one of his last 14 fights (12-1-1) and owns a 5-1-1 record since joining the promotion. The 30-year-old native of Michigan defeated Brian Kelleher via unanimous decision at UFC 250 last month, his first bout as a featherweight in nearly three years.

Ranked eighth in the bantamweight division, Rivera (22-4) is coming off a unanimous-decision loss to Petr Yan at UFC 238 in June 2019, his second straight setback and third in four outings following a 20-fight winning streak. The 31-year-old from New Jersey is a former bantamweight champion with Cage Fury Fighting Championships and Ring of Combat. He also wore the King of the Cage flyweight belt earlier in his career.

"Rivera has been on a skid, losing three of his past four against top-tier competition," Marley told SportsLine. "Meanwhile, Stamann has been looking better than ever."

How to make UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige picks

Marley also has strong picks for Kattar vs. Ige and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing one fighter who "is the more aggressive, higher-paced striker!" You can see those UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige picks only at SportsLine.

Who wins Kattar vs. Ige at UFC Fight Night? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight on Wednesday's UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige card, all from the accomplished expert who's up nearly $21,000 and has nailed 13 straight main events, and find out.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige odds (via William Hill)

Calvin Kattar (-320) vs. Dan Ige (+250)

Tim Elliott (-125) vs. Ryan Benoit (+105)

Jimmie Rivera (-140) vs. Cody Stamann (+120)

Molly McCann (-110) vs. Taila Santos (-110)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (-310) vs. Mounir Lazzez (+250)

John Phillips (+260) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (-330)

Ricardo Ramos (-165) vs. Lerone Murphy (+140)

Modestas Bukauskas (-260) vs. Andreas Michailidis (+210)

Jared Gordon (-150) vs. Chris Fishgold (+125)

Diana Belbita (-160) vs. Liana Jojua (+135)

Jack Shore (-625) vs. Aaron Phillips (+450)