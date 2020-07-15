Watch Now: GEICO 15: Impressions Following First Card At Fight Island ( 1:57 )

Calvin Kattar has developed a penchant for knockouts, as his last four victories have been recorded in that fashion. Dan Ige has yet to be finished that way, with both of his professional losses coming via decisions. History will change for one of the featherweights on Wednesday, when the two meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige. The main UFC Fight Night from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. Both fighters are ranked in the top 10 of the division and hope to improve their chance of receiving a shot at Alexander Volkanovski's championship belt sometime soon.

Kattar has lost only twice since February 2010, while Ige's last setback occurred seven fights ago in the opening month of 2018. Kattar is a -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100) after climbing as high as -320, while Ige is a +240 underdog in the latest Kattar vs. Ige odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, Tim Elliott (-125) takes on Ryan Benoit (+105) in a flyweight fight. Before making your UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige picks, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

The accomplished MMA analyst has been on fire, as he has hit 13 consecutive main-event winners. Last week, Marley went 5-0 on the main card of UFC 251 and told SportsLine members to expect Usman to successfully defend his belt with a unanimous-decision victory over Masvidal. The champion did just that, as the judges' scorecard featured a pair of 50-45s and a 49-46 in his favor.

Marley also called a unanimous-decision win by Dustin Poirier (-200) over Dan Hooker (+175) in their lightweight main event at UFC Fight Night two weeks ago. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley's UFC picks is way up.

Kattar vs. Ige preview

The sixth-ranked fighter in the featherweight division, Kattar (21-4) stepped into the Octagon just over two months ago at UFC 249. The 32-year-old native of Massachusetts was victorious in that bout, unloading a series of elbows on Jeremy Stephens in the second round to win via technical knockout.

Kattar has won 13 of his last 15 fights, registering his last four wins via knockout after a stretch of seven consecutive unanimous decisions. He has posted 11 of his overall wins via KO and earned Fight of the Night honors twice during his seven-fight tenure in the UFC.

Top UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Abdul Razak Alhassan (-330) to get past Mounir Lazzez (+260) in a clash of welterweight bruisers.

Alhassan (10-1) is proving to be one of the most dangerous fighters in the world, as all 10 of his professional victories have been first-round knockouts. Due to legal issues, the most recent took place at UFC 228 in September 2018, when the 34-year-old native of Ghana needed just 43 seconds to dispatch Niko Price.

Lazzez (9-1) is no slouch either, with eight of his career wins coming via knockout. Known as "The Sniper," the 32-year-old Tunisian will be making his UFC debut after recording a 59-second KO against Arber Murati on Feb. 7 while fighting in Probellum MMA.

"I have to lean with Alhassan because he has more power and has fought, and beat, better competition," Marley told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige picks

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige odds (via William Hill)

Calvin Kattar (-300) vs. Dan Ige (+240)

Tim Elliott (-125) vs. Ryan Benoit (+105)

Jimmie Rivera (-140) vs. Cody Stamann (+120)

Molly McCann (-110) vs. Taila Santos (-110)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (-310) vs. Mounir Lazzez (+250)

John Phillips (+260) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (-330)

Ricardo Ramos (-165) vs. Lerone Murphy (+140)

Modestas Bukauskas (-260) vs. Andreas Michailidis (+210)

Jared Gordon (-150) vs. Chris Fishgold (+125)

Diana Belbita (-160) vs. Liana Jojua (+135)

Jack Shore (-625) vs. Aaron Phillips (+450)