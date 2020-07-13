Watch Now: GEICO 15: Impressions Following First Card At Fight Island ( 1:57 )

Alexander Volkanovski held his featherweight championship at UFC 251 by getting a split-decision victory over Max Holloway at UFC Fight Island. However, two other top-10 contenders will try to be among his top challengers at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige on Wednesday from Abu Dahbi. Calvin Kattar is the No. 6 featherweight contender, while Dan Ige checks in at No. 10. Their fight is the main event on Wednesday's UFC Fight Night card, which gets underway at 7 p.m. ET with the prelims, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

Kattar is a -310 favorite (risk $310 to win $100), while Ige is a +250 underdog in the latest Kattar vs. Ige odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, Tim Elliott (-125) takes on Ryan Benoit (+105) in a flyweight fight. Before making your UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige picks, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

The accomplished MMA analyst has been on fire, as he has hit 13 consecutive main-event winners. Last week, Marley went 5-0 on the main card of UFC 251 and told SportsLine members to expect Usman to successfully defend his belt with a unanimous-decision victory over Masvidal. The champion did just that, as the judges' scorecard featured a pair of 50-45s and a 49-46 in his favor.

Marley also called a unanimous-decision win by Dustin Poirier (-200) over Dan Hooker (+175) in their lightweight main event at UFC Fight Night two weeks ago. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley's UFC picks is way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige rapidly approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige odds and released his picks for every fight.

Kattar vs. Ige preview

The sixth-ranked fighter in the featherweight division, Kattar (21-4) stepped into the Octagon just over two months ago at UFC 249. The 32-year-old native of Massachusetts was victorious in that bout, unloading a series of elbows on Jeremy Stephens in the second round to win via technical knockout.

Kattar has won 13 of his last 15 fights, registering his last four wins via knockout after a stretch of seven consecutive unanimous decisions. He has posted 11 of his overall wins via KO and earned Fight of the Night honors twice during his seven-fight tenure in the UFC.

Ige (14-2) also is back after a brief hiatus and has yet to be knocked out in his professional career, as both of his losses have been by decision. The 28-year-old Hawaiian, who is the UFC's 10th-ranked featherweight, has won six straight fights and 12 of his last 13 after earning a split-decision win over Edson Barboza on May 16. You can see Marley's full Kattar vs. Ige predictions here.

Top UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Tim Elliott (-125) to defeat Ryan Benoit (+105) in a flyweight bout.

Elliott has dropped his last three fights, two via submission and one via unanimous decision. But he holds several key statistical advantages over Benoit, who is just 2-3 since joining UFC in 2015. Elliott lands 3.41 significant strikes per 15 minutes with a 46 percent accuracy rate, while Benoit lands just 2.80 at 40 percent.

The big edge comes in grappling, where Elliott averages 4.31 takedowns per 15 minutes, while Benoit averages just 0.20. Marley told SportsLine, "Elliott could get a submission in the first or second round," but if the fight goes to the cards, he believes Elliott will ultimately be the one getting his hand raised.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige picks

Marley also has strong picks for Kattar vs. Ige and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing one combatant who "has the striking edge and power edge." You can see those UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige picks only at SportsLine.

Who wins Kattar vs. Ige at UFC Fight Night? And how exactly does each fight end?

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige odds (via William Hill)

Calvin Kattar (-310) vs. Dan Ige (+250)

Tim Elliott (-125) vs. Ryan Benoit (+105)

Jimmie Rivera (-140) vs. Cody Stamann (+120)

Molly McCann (-110) vs. Taila Santos (-110)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (-310) vs. Mounir Lazzez (+250)

John Phillips (+260) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (-330)

Ricardo Ramos (-165) vs. Lerone Murphy (+140)

Modestas Bukauskas (-260) vs. Andreas Michailidis (+210)

Jared Gordon (-150) vs. Chris Fishgold (+125)

Diana Belbita (-160) vs. Liana Jojua (+135)

Jack Shore (-625) vs. Aaron Phillips (+450)