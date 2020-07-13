Watch Now: GEICO 15: Kamaru Usman defeats Jorge Masvidal via Unanimous Decision ( 7:20 )

After a less-than-impressive debut in the UFC, Dan Ige has taken a turn for the better. He has not suffered a loss since dropping a unanimous decision to Julio Arce at UFC 220 two years ago. He's seeking his seventh consecutive victory when he faces fellow featherweight Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The main UFC Fight Night card from UFC Fight Island in the United Arab Emirates will start at 10 p.m. ET. Ige's last three fights have lasted the full three rounds.

While Ige never has gone more than 15 minutes, Kattar's endurance also could be tested since the only fight in his career that went past three rounds took place in 2009. Kattar is a -310 favorite (risk $310 to win $100), while Ige is a +250 underdog in the latest Kattar vs. Ige odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, Tim Elliott (-125) takes on Ryan Benoit (+105) in a flyweight fight.

The accomplished MMA analyst has been on fire, as he has hit 13 consecutive main-event winners. Last week, Marley went 5-0 on the main card of UFC 251 and told SportsLine members to expect Usman to successfully defend his belt with a unanimous-decision victory over Masvidal. The champion did just that, as the judges' scorecard featured a pair of 50-45s and a 49-46 in his favor.

Marley also called a unanimous-decision win by Dustin Poirier (-200) over Dan Hooker (+175) in their lightweight main event at UFC Fight Night two weeks ago. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley's UFC picks is way up.

with UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige rapidly approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige odds and released his picks for every fight.

Kattar vs. Ige preview

The sixth-ranked fighter in the featherweight division, Kattar (21-4) stepped into the Octagon just over two months ago at UFC 249. The 32-year-old native of Massachusetts was victorious in that bout, unloading a series of elbows on Jeremy Stephens in the second round to win via technical knockout.

Kattar has won 13 of his last 15 fights, registering his last four wins via knockout after a stretch of seven consecutive unanimous decisions. He has posted 11 of his overall wins via KO and earned Fight of the Night honors twice during his seven-fight tenure in the UFC.

Ige (14-2) also is back after a brief hiatus and has yet to be knocked out in his professional career, as both of his losses have been by decision. The 28-year-old Hawaiian, who is the UFC's 10th-ranked featherweight, has won six straight fights and 12 of his last 13 after earning a split-decision win over Edson Barboza on May 16. You can see Marley's full Kattar vs. Ige predictions here.

Top UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Tim Elliott (-125) to defeat Ryan Benoit (+105) in a flyweight bout.

Elliott (16-11-1) is looking to break out of his slump, as he's lost three straight fights and five of his last seven. The 33-year-old, who is ranked 12th in the division, has been knocked out just once in 28 career fights, with that setback coming against Jacky Bryant back in August 2009.

Benoit (10-6), meanwhile, has recorded eight of his victories by KO but has yet to lose in that fashion as a pro. The 30-year-old has dropped five of his last nine fights and hasn't registered back-to-back wins since notching four in a row from March 2011 to December 2012.

"Elliott could get a submission in the first or second round, or just win them with his pace and wrestling," Marley told SportsLine. "If he can make it to the scorecards, I like him to win."

How to make UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige picks

Marley also has strong picks for Kattar vs. Ige and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing one combatant who "has the striking edge and power edge."

Who wins Kattar vs. Ige at UFC Fight Night? And how exactly does each fight end?

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige odds (via William Hill)

Calvin Kattar (-310) vs. Dan Ige (+250)

Tim Elliott (-125) vs. Ryan Benoit (+105)

Jimmie Rivera (-140) vs. Cody Stamann (+120)

Molly McCann (-110) vs. Taila Santos (-110)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (-310) vs. Mounir Lazzez (+250)

John Phillips (+260) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (-330)

Ricardo Ramos (-165) vs. Lerone Murphy (+140)

Modestas Bukauskas (-260) vs. Andreas Michailidis (+210)

Jared Gordon (-150) vs. Chris Fishgold (+125)

Diana Belbita (-160) vs. Liana Jojua (+135)

Jack Shore (-625) vs. Aaron Phillips (+450)