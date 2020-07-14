Watch Now: GEICO 15: Impressions Following First Card At Fight Island ( 1:57 )

Surging featherweight contenders clash Wednesday as Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige. The main card is scheduled for approximately 10 p.m. ET. The fight card will be the second consecutive UFC showcase held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, also known as UFC Fight Island, following the venue's debut at UFC 251 on Saturday. The top-10 contenders are vying for position in a crowded division that is currently led by Alexander Volkanovski, who is coming off a controversial split-decision victory in a rematch against former champion Max Holloway on Saturday.

The sixth-ranked Kattar is a -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100), while the No. 10-ranked Ige is priced at +250 (risk $100 to win $250) in the latest Kattar vs. Ige odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, Tim Elliott (-120) faces Ryan Benoit (+100) in a matchup of flyweight prospects. Before making your UFC Fight Night picks for Wednesday, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA analyst Brandon Wise has to say.

A CBS Sports editor specializing in MMA, Wise has been dissecting the sport for more than five years. He specializes in picking main-card fights for UFC, which has enabled him to be profitable every year. Wise is in his second year of consistently delivering winners to SportsLine members. He went a perfect 5-0 at UFC 239 and was 4-1 at both UFC 245 and UFC 249. He also nailed Khabib Nurmagomedov's destruction of Conor McGregor in 2018, Stipe Miocic's upset of Daniel Cormier, Holloway's downfall in 2019 and Justin Gaethje's TKO victory over Tony Ferguson in May.

Since the UFC returned following a two-month period of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic, he has gone 29-13, while nailing the method of victory a remarkable 20 times. He is coming off a 4-1 mark at UFC 251 that netted his followers 3.00 units of profit while nailing the manner of victory on each correct fight prediction. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige fast approaching, Wise carefully has studied every matchup on the Fight Island main card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for each fight.

Kattar vs. Ige expert preview

Wise has considered that the winner of the main event will earn some needed leverage for climbing the rankings in a top-loaded division that has no shortage of contenders. Both combatants are earning high marks among MMA observers for their noticeable improvement in every bout.

The 32-year-old Kattar (21-4) is fast earning a reputation as one of the most polished fighters in the division. The Boston native has consistently faced upper-tier competition since making his UFC debut in July 2017 with a win over the gritty Andre Fili.

His resume also includes victories over contenders such as Shane Burgos and veteran Jeremy Stephens, who he stopped in the second round of their May encounter.

But Kattar can't afford to overlook Ige (14-2), who has quietly emerged as one of the promotion's hottest fighters. The 28-year-old Hawaiian lost his UFC debut by decision to Julio Arce in January 2018 but has since reeled off six consecutive victories.

Ige has become known for overcoming adversity and prevailing in action-packed fights, with his last two victories coming by split decision. He edged out decorated veteran Edson Barboza in their May fight. You can see Wise's Kattar vs. Ige picks here.

Top UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll reveal one of Wise's UFC Fight Night main-card selections here: He is supporting Abdul Razak Alhassan (-325) to get the best of Mounir Lazzez (+265) in a matchup of welterweight prospects to kick off the main card.

Alhassan (10-1), 34, is 4-1 under the UFC banner, with all of his wins coming by stoppage and two performance bonuses to his credit. He notably knocked out dangerous prospect Niko Price in 43 seconds in his last bout. But legal issues outside of the cage have halted his career and he returns Wednesday from a nearly two-year layoff.

The 32-year-old Lazzez (9-1) will be making his UFC debut following a standout run in various promotions that has seen eight of his professional victories come by stoppage. The Tunisian fighter scored a first-round knockout of Arber Murati in February in Dubai.

"Expect some early fireworks, but the better fighter will get the stoppage eventually," Wise told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige odds (via William Hill)

Calvin Kattar (-300) vs. Dan Ige (+250)

Tim Elliott (-120) vs. Ryan Benoit (+100)

Jimmie Rivera (-135) vs. Cody Stamann (+115)

Molly McCann (-120) vs. Taila Santos (+100)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (-325) vs. Mounir Lazzez (+265)