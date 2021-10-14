Rising women's featherweight contenders Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont will meet on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont in Las Vegas. The main UFC fight card is set for 7 p.m. ET. The division is ruled by reigning two-division champion Amanda Nunes, and the winner of Saturday's main event will immediately become a potential title-challenger because Nunes is running out of viable opponents at 145 pounds. In fact, women's featherweight is the lone division of the UFC that does not have top-15 rankings because there aren't enough qualified fighters to merit the distinction.

Ladd is a -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100), while Dumont is priced at +125 in the latest Ladd vs. Dumont odds at Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, heavyweight contenders take the spotlight as veteran Andre Arlovski (-110) meets prospect Carlos Felipe (-110). Before finalizing any picks of your own for UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont, make sure you check out the MMA predictions from SportsLine MMA expert Andrew Gombas.

Gombas is a former NCAA wrestler who taps into his experience on the mat to dissect the X's and O's of MMA matchups in a manner that sets him apart from other MMA analysts. He started the MMA handicapping service MMA Knockout Bets in 2018 and has shown a profit every year since.

With more than 1,200 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 10 percent return on investment for his followers. In 2020, $100 bettors who tailed his picks were up $9,200. Just last week at UFC Fight Night, Gombas told SportsLine members to take Marina Rodriguez (+145) against Mackenzie Dern (-165) in the women's strawweight main event and nailed the outcome. What's more, he went 3-0 on his best bets to give SportsLine members a massively profitable night. Anyone who has followed him is already way up.

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont preview

Gombas knows the main event is crucial for a division that many observers have suggested be discontinued because of its lack of world-class competitors, aside from Nunes. Similar moves have been pondered, as UFC president Dana White repeatedly considered contracting the men's flyweight division because of the lack of elite fighters. However, a strong recruiting effort landed exciting fighters such as current champion Brandon Moreno and top-ranked contender Deiveson Figueiredo and the division is now regarded as one of the more talent-rich in the promotion.

Perhaps the same can be pulled off with women's featherweight, and the main event provides a platform for either Dumont or Ladd to generate some excitement about a potential matchup with Nunes.

Dumont (6-1) already has made an impact at featherweight because of her win over Spencer, a well-rounded prospect who went the full five rounds in a title fight with Nunes last June but lost a lopsided decision.

Her resume would benefit from a win over a notable name such as Ladd (9-1), who is 4-1 in five UFC appearances with two performance bonuses among the victories.

But Ladd's continued struggles to make the bantamweight limit have hindered her progress, and her scheduled fight against Macy Chiasson two weeks ago was called off after Ladd badly missed weight and appeared to be shaky and unwell during the weigh-ins.

Her move to featherweight appeared both practical and inevitable, and now she has a chance to showcase her skills and become a contender in a division that needs one. You can only see who to back here.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night selections here: He is siding with SIjara Eubanks (-250) to get the best of Luana Carolina (+200) in a battle of women's flyweight prospects.

Eubanks (7-6) has gone 5-4 in nine UFC appearances while facing a gauntlet of upper-tier opponents. Her resume includes a win over recent title-challenger Lauren Murphy, and the New Jersey resident is coming off a first-round stoppage of Elise Reed in July.

Carolina (7-2) earned her UFC roster spot with a victory on "Dana White's Contender Series" and has gone 2-1 in three outings with the promotion against somewhat modest competition.

"Sijara Eubanks is a strong grappler and is big for the weight class. For those reasons, I think she is going to beat Luana Carolina," Gombas told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont odds, fight card

Aspen Ladd (-145) vs. Norma Dumont (+125)

Andre Arlovski (-110) vs. Carlos Felipe (-110)

Jim Miller (-190) vs. Erick Gonzalez (+170)

Bruno Silva (-140) vs. Andrew Sanchez (+120)

Manon Fiorot (-210) vs. Mayra Beuno Silva (+180)

Julian Marquez (-220) vs. Jordan Wright ((+190)

Ramazan Emeev (-240) vs. Danny Roberts (+200)

SIjara Eubanks (-250) vs. Luana Carolina (+200)

Ludovit Klein (-290) vs. Nate Landwehr (+245)

Danaa Batgerel (-190) vs. Brandon Davis (+170)

Ariane Carnelossi (-160) vs. Istela Nunes (+140)