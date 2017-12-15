UFC Fight Night -- Lawler vs. dos Anjos: Live stream, start time, TV channel, watch online
Even with no one defending belts on the main card, these fights will be brawls
UFC Fight Night is getting set to land at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, this weekend and it will feature fights between some heavy hitters on the main card. Robbie Lawler, Rafael dos Anjos, Ricardo Lamas and Josh Emmett highlight a fight card that may not be putting titles on the line, but promises to have some good -- and important -- fights nonetheless.
Lawler and dos Anjos are both grizzled veterans whose records don't reflect just how well they have fought as of late. Lawler (28-11-0) is coming off a decision win over Donald Cerrone in his first fight since losing the 170-pound title, while dos Anjos (27-9-0) is 2-0 since moving up to welterweight. Dos Anjos will look to climb up past his fourth-place ranking in the 170-pound division, and as difficult as it will be against the slight underdog Lawler, it's undoubtedly a deficit that dos Anjos can overcome (even with a four-inch reach disparity).
How to watch UFC Fight Night's main card
Date: Saturday, Dec. 16
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Bell MTS Place -- Winnipeg, Canada
Channel: Fox (check local listings)
Stream: fubo.TV (try for free!) and Fox Sports Go
UFC 2018 main card odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Rafael dos Anjos (-130)
Robbie Lawler (+100)
Welterweight
Ricardo Lamos (-280)
Josh Emmett (+220)
Featherweight
Santiago Ponzinibbio (-205)
Mike Perry (+165)
Welterweight
Misha Cirkunov (-165)
Glover Teixeira (+135)
Light heavyweight
Although Lawler and Dos Anjos highlight the card, a lot of these fights have similar implications. With six of the eight main card fighters ranked in the top 10, it's, if nothing else, a deep card. These fighters are all immensely talented -- and violent -- which will make for a long fight night.
-
White: McGregor is done boxing
The UFC president tried to squash any thoughts of McGregor not return to the Octagon
-
Lawler-dos Anjos: Preview, prediction
A pair of former champions headline Saturday's loaded card in Winnipeg
-
MMA: St-Pierre's future
What's next for Georges St-Pierre? BC and King Mo break it down this week
-
Miocic-Ngannou to headline UFC 220 card
Miocic has dominated the competition since winning the title in May 2016
-
UFC Fight Night Fresno: How to watch
Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega are ready to throw down in this featherweight scrap
-
GSP might have given UFC its best gift
Despite vacating his title, GSP opened one of the most stacked divisions in the sport
Add a Comment