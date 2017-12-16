UFC Fight Night -- Lawler vs. dos Anjos: Live stream, TV channel, watch online, start time

UFC Fight Night is getting set to land at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, this weekend and it will feature fights between some heavy hitters on the main card. Robbie Lawler, Rafael dos Anjos, Ricardo Lamas and Josh Emmett highlight a fight card that may not be putting titles on the line, but promises to have some good -- and important -- fights nonetheless.

Lawler and dos Anjos are both grizzled veterans whose records don't reflect just how well they have fought as of late. Lawler (28-11-0) is coming off a decision win over Donald Cerrone in his first fight since losing the 170-pound title, while dos Anjos (27-9-0) is 2-0 since moving up to welterweight. Dos Anjos will look to climb up past his fourth-place ranking in the 170-pound division, and as difficult as it will be against the slight underdog Lawler, it's undoubtedly a deficit that dos Anjos can overcome (even with a four-inch reach disparity).

How to watch UFC Fight Night's main card

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Bell MTS Place -- Winnipeg, Canada

Channel: Fox (check local listings)

Stream: fubo.TV (try for free!) and Fox Sports Go

UFC 2018 main card odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Rafael dos Anjos (-130) Robbie Lawler (+100) Welterweight Ricardo Lamos (-280) Josh Emmett (+220) Featherweight Santiago Ponzinibbio (-205) Mike Perry (+165) Welterweight Misha Cirkunov (-165) Glover Teixeira (+135) Light heavyweight

Although Lawler and Dos Anjos highlight the card, a lot of these fights have similar implications. With six of the eight main card fighters ranked in the top 10, it's, if nothing else, a deep card. These fighters are all immensely talented -- and violent -- which will make for a long fight night.