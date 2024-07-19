After spending last week in Denver, UFC returns to its home base of Las Vegas with UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba on Saturday. The 12-bout card is headlined by a women's strawweight battle between Amanda Lemos (14-3-1) and Virna Jandiroba (20-3-0), with both ranked in the top five of the division. Jandiroba is a submission specialist who has seen 13 of her 20 wins come via submission, while Lemos is a striker who has the second-most knockouts in UFC strawweight division history.

The main UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba fight card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Jandiroba is the -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Lemos is the +110 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds. Also on the card is a middleweight clash between Brad Tavares and Park Jun-yong (-160), as well as a featherweight bout between Steve Garcia (-160) and Choi Seung-woo.

Top UFC Fight Night picks

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Kaynan Kruschewsky (-130) to get his hand raised against Kurt Holobaugh (+110) in a lightweight bout.

After a decade rising through the ranks, Kruschewsky won a UFC contract last September and then made his Octagon debut in November. While he was unsuccessful, he brings a diverse style that has evolved over his career. Eight of his first nine MMA wins came via either the guillotine or a rear naked choke, but just two of his last seven victories have come via either of those methods as he's displayed his punching power.

Meanwhile, Holobaugh has experienced success in various minor MMA promotions but has struggled in UFC. Across seven UFC bouts, he has just one victory, five losses and one no contest. The last of those defeats came in March to a one-dimensional fighter in Trey Ogden, who has 23 career bouts with zero knockout wins, as Ogden won via unanimous decision. Kruschewsky can beat you in many different ways, as Vithlani sees his versatility being the difference-maker on Saturday.

"Holobaugh is a dangerous grappler even from bottom position, sporting a lethal triangle chokehold," Vithlani told SportsLine. "However, I don't think his pressure style or playing Ju-Jitsu off of his back will work here. Kruschewsky is an experienced Brazilian Ju-Jitsu player himself, and will have the grappling acumen to deal with Holobaugh's threats." See who else to back here.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Amanda Lemos (+110) vs. Virna Jandiroba (-130)

Brad Tavares (+135) vs. Park Jun-yong (-160)

Steve Garcia (-160) vs. Choi Seung-woo (+135)

Kurt Holobaugh (+110) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (-130)

Cody Durden (-120) vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva (+100)

Choi Doo-ho (+140) vs. Bill Algeo (-165)

Lee Jeong-yeong (-185) vs. Hyder Amil (+155)

Brian Kelleher (+170) vs. Cody Gibson (-205)

Miranda Maverick (-215) vs. Dione Barbosa (+180)

Loik Radzhabov (-120) vs. Trey Ogden (+100)

Luana Carolina (-115) vs. Lucie Pudilová (-105)

Mohammed Usman (-135) vs. Thomas Petersen (+115)