Former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis takes on dangerous veteran Aleksei Oleinik in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik in Las Vegas. Their clash headlines the showcase at the promotion's Apex facility, with the main UFC Fight Night card scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The fourth-ranked Lewis is one of the promotion's most popular fighters because of his devastating power inside in the Octagon and irreverent humor outside of it. He seeks to regain title contention with a third consecutive victory.

The No. 10-ranked Oleinik is regarded as one of the best submission artists in heavyweight history. Lewis is a -215 favorite (risk $215 to win $100), while Oleinik is a +185 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (-120) takes on rising contender Omari Akhmedov (+100). Before making your UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik picks, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say, given the epic run he's on.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 17 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $20,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has been on fire as he has connected on 15 of his last 17 main-event selections, a stretch that included a streak of five straight underdogs. At UFC Fight Night two weeks ago, Marley called the decision victory for top-ranked middleweight Robert Whittaker (-135) against fifth-ranked Darren Till (+115). He also nailed his pick of Mauricio Rua (-200) against Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (+175) in the co-main event. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every fight. Those selections are only available at SportsLine.

Lewis vs. Oleinik preview

Marley knows the main event will have major implications for a heavyweight division that could soon be in a phase of serious transition. Champion Stipe Miocic faces former champ Daniel Cormier in their trilogy bout Aug. 15, and it could be the last fight for both veterans regardless of the outcome. Francis Ngannou appears entrenched for the next title shot with his No. 2 ranking, but the division remains relatively open. Lewis has a win over Ngannou to his credit, while third-ranked Curtis Blaydes has twice lost to Ngannou.

Lewis (23-7-1) would be well-positioned with a victory Saturday. The 35-year-old New Orleans native lost a short-notice title shot against Cormier in November 2018, followed by a stoppage defeat to former champ Junior Dos Santos in March 2019. Those losses had some observers questioning whether Lewis was past his prime, but the slugger has rebounded with consecutive wins over veterans Blagoy Ivanov and Ilir Latifi.

He faces a daunting challenge in Oleinik (59-13-1), who has seen a recent career resurgence of his own. The 43-year-old Russian submission specialist is noted for his ability to stop any opponent at any time with his vast array of fight-ending techniques. Oleinik is looking for his third win of 2020 after he used an armbar to stop Maurice Green in January, followed by a split decision over former champ Fabricio Werdum in May. You can only see Marley's coveted Lewis vs. Oleinik picks here.

Top UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Beneil Dariush (-160) to defeat Scott Holtzman (+140) in a lightweight battle.

The Iranian-born Dariush (18-4-1) is an eight-year UFC veteran who has seen his career take a positive turn following his worst stretch as a professional. The 31-year-old suffered a three-fight winless streak in which he was memorably knocked out by the first punch thrown from then-newcomer Alexander Hernandez in March 2018. But he has put that infamous moment behind him and won four straight bouts, taking Performance of the Night honors in each of his last three. He knocked out Drakkar Close in the second round of their February clash at UFC 248.

Holtzman (14-3), 36, has gone 7-3 in 10 appearances under the UFC banner. He has won five of his last six and looks to make it three consecutive victories following a decision over veteran Jim Miller in February.

"Holtzman is live if this fight stays standing, but the line is right because of Dariush's ground advantage," Marley told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik picks

Marley also has strong picks for Lewis vs. Oleinik and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing one fighter who is getting "his easiest fight on paper" in a long time. You can see those UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik picks only at SportsLine.

Who wins Lewis vs. Oleinik at UFC Fight Night? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight on Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik card, all from the accomplished expert who's up almost $20,000 and has nailed 15 of the last 17 main events, and find out.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik odds (via William Hill)

Derrick Lewis (-215) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+185)

Chris Weidman (-120) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+100)

Darren Stewart (-180) vs. Maki Pitolo (+160)

Yana Kunitskaya (-230) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (+195)

Beneil Dariush (-160) vs. Scott Holtzman (+140)

Laureano Staropoli (-135) vs. Tim Means (+115)

Nasrat Haqparast (-235) vs. Alex Munoz (+195)

Wellington Turman (-155) vs. Andrew Sanchez (+135)

Gavin Tucker (-145) vs. Justin Jaynes (+125)

Youssef Zalal (-410) vs. Peter Barrett (+330)

Irwin Rivera (-200) vs. Ali Al Qaisi (+170)