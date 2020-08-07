Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Ariel Helwani talks Khabib vs. George St. Pierre ( 2:04 )

A stark contrast in styles highlights Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik main event between ranked heavyweight veterans. Fourth-ranked Derrick Lewis faces No. 10-ranked Aleksei Oleinik to top off the UFC Fight Night card at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main card scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The hard-hitting Lewis has 18 knockouts among his 23 career professional MMA victories and is known for thrilling fans with his ability to end fights with one punch.

The battle-tested Oleinik has 47 submissions among his 59 career victories, making him one of the most dominant grapplers in the sport's history. Lewis is a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100), while Oleinik is a +170 underdog in the latest Lewis vs. Oleinik odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (-120) takes on rising contender Omari Akhmedov (+100). Before making your UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik picks, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say, given the epic run he's on.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 17 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $20,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has been on fire as he has connected on 15 of his last 17 main-event selections, a stretch that included a streak of five straight underdogs. At UFC Fight Night two weeks ago, Marley called the decision victory for top-ranked middleweight Robert Whittaker (-135) against fifth-ranked Darren Till (+115). He also nailed his pick of Mauricio Rua (-200) against Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (+175) in the co-main event. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Lewis vs. Oleinik preview

Marley knows the main event will have major implications for a heavyweight division that could soon be in a phase of serious transition. Champion Stipe Miocic faces former champ Daniel Cormier in their trilogy bout Aug. 15, and it could be the last fight for both veterans regardless of the outcome. Francis Ngannou appears entrenched for the next title shot with his No. 2 ranking, but the division remains relatively open. Lewis has a win over Ngannou to his credit, while third-ranked Curtis Blaydes has twice lost to Ngannou.

Lewis (23-7-1) would be well-positioned with a victory Saturday. The 35-year-old New Orleans native lost a short-notice title shot against Cormier in November 2018, followed by a stoppage defeat to former champ Junior Dos Santos in March 2019. Those losses had some observers questioning whether Lewis was past his prime, but the slugger has rebounded with consecutive wins over veterans Blagoy Ivanov and Ilir Latifi.

He faces a daunting challenge in Oleinik (59-13-1), who has seen a recent career resurgence of his own. The 43-year-old Russian submission specialist is noted for his ability to stop any opponent at any time with his vast array of fight-ending techniques. Oleinik is looking for his third win of 2020 after he used an armbar to stop Maurice Green in January, followed by a split decision over former champ Fabricio Werdum in May. You can only see Marley's coveted Lewis vs. Oleinik picks here.

Top UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Tim Means (+115) to pull the upset of Laureano Staropoli (-135) in a meeting of welterweights.

The 36-year-old Means (29-12-1) is a nine-year UFC pro who has stumbled to a 2-4 mark in six UFC appearances, with both losses coming by stoppage. This downward trajectory likely explains why he is the underdog in this matchup. However, both of his victories in that stretch also came by stoppage, including an impressive first-round submission against Thiago Alves in December of last year.

Staropoli (9-2), 27, will be making his fourth appearance for the UFC and first since suffering his inaugural defeat with the promotion. The Argentina-born fighter hasn't set foot in the Octagon since his decision loss to Muslim Salikhov in October of last year.

"Means is the better striker and a lot more experienced, so he has the better chance of winning a decision. He could also put Staropoli away as well," Marley told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik picks

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik odds (via William Hill)

Derrick Lewis (-200) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+170)

Chris Weidman (-120) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+100)

Darren Stewart (-180) vs. Maki Pitolo (+160)

Yana Kunitskaya (-230) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (+195)

Beneil Dariush (-160) vs. Scott Holtzman (+140)

Laureano Staropoli (-135) vs. Tim Means (+115)

Nasrat Haqparast (-235) vs. Alex Munoz (+195)

Wellington Turman (-155) vs. Andrew Sanchez (+135)

Gavin Tucker (-145) vs. Justin Jaynes (+125)

Youssef Zalal (-410) vs. Peter Barrett (+330)

Irwin Rivera (-200) vs. Ali Al Qaisi (+170)