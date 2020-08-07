Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Ariel Helwani talks Khabib vs. George St. Pierre ( 2:04 )

Veteran heavyweight contenders who have their sights set on a title shot collide in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik on Saturday, as fan favorite Derrick Lewis takes on the ageless Aleksei Oleinik in Las Vegas. The meeting of top-10 contenders draws the curtain of the UFC showcase from the Apex facility, with the main UFC Fight Night card slated for 9 p.m. ET. Both fighters are vying for position in what will likely be a transitional phase at the top of the heavyweight division.

The powerful fourth-ranked Lewis has won five of his past seven and seeks his third consecutive victory. He faces a tough matchup against the No. 10-ranked Oleinik, who has six submissions among his eight UFC victories. Lewis is a -2200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100), while Oleinik is +170 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (-120) takes on surging prospect Omari Akhmedov (+100).

A CBS Sports editor specializing in MMA, Wise has been dissecting the sport for more than five years.

Last week, Wise advised SportsLine members to back Vicente Luque (-180) to get a knockout win against Randy Brown (+160) in a meeting of welterweight contenders. The analyst reasoned that the Brazilian's array so stances and strikes would give fits to Brown, and that's exactly what happened as the No. 10-ranked contender opened up his attack in the second round and earned the stoppage.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik fast approaching, Wise carefully has studied every matchup on the main card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for each fight.

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik expert preview

Wise knows the 35-year-old Lewis is popular with UFC fans because of his finishing ability and unfiltered interviews that often garner more attention than his fights. However, the Texan's stamina and ability to take damage have been question marks throughout his career.

Lewis has vowed to improve his conditioning, and the results can be seen with three of his last four victories going the distance. The outlier in that span was a knockout of Alexander Volkov at 4:49 of the third round.

His stamina likely will be tested by the savvy Oleinik, who will be looking to avoid power shots while trying to get the fight in his comfort zone on the mat.

The 43-year-old Russian has remained viable because of the relatively low level of damage he has taken throughout his career and his uncanny ability to end fights the moment he gets hold of a limb. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt has won numerous grappling tournaments and also has five Performance of the Night bonuses in the UFC to his credit. You can see Wise's Lewis vs. Oleinik picks here.

Top UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Wise's UFC Fight Night main-card selections here: He is backing Yana Kunitskaya (-230) to earn a decision victory against Julija Stoliarenko (+195) in a matchup of women's bantamweight contenders.

The No. 8-ranked Kunitskaya (12-5-1) already has shared the Octagon with some of the sport's biggest names, including a failed title shot at featherweight against former champion Cris Cyborg. The 30-year-old Russian has won two of her past three but is looking to bounce back from a decision loss to third-ranked Aspen Ladd last December.

The unranked Stoliarenko (9-3-2) makes her UFC debut on the strength of a five-fight winning streak in various promotions. The 27-year-old Lithuanian took a five-round decision against Lisa Verzosa for the vacant Invicta FC bantamweight title in March.

"Even though Kunitskaya is coming off a TKO loss, it's tough not to go with the veteran," Wise told SportsLine. "She has only lost to elites in UFC and Invicta FC."

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik odds (via William Hill)

Derrick Lewis (-200) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+170)

Chris Weidman (-120) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+100)

Darren Stewart (-180) vs. Maki Pitolo (+160)

Yana Kunitskaya (-230) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (+195)

Beneil Dariush (-160) vs. Scott Holtzman (+140)