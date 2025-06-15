UFC Fight Night live results -- Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley: Updates, highlights, card, odds, start time

A surprisingly deep UFC Fight Night goes down on Saturday from Atlanta. Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to climb back toward title contention when he clashes with Joaquin Buckley in the main event.

Usman held the welterweight title from March 2019 to August 2022, with five successful title defenses. Despite a deep and impressive resume, Usman is on a three-fight losing skid, losing the belt to Leon Edwards on a Hail Mary headkick from Edwards, dropping the rematch and losing a majority decision to Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight fight Usman took on less than two weeks' notice.

Buckley enters Saturday as the favorite and riding a six-fight winning streak, with four of those wins by stoppage. A win over Usman would be the biggest of Buckley's career and would move him closer to a shot at 170-pound gold.

Another former champ is in action in the co-main event, with former two-time women's strawweight beltholder Rose Namajunas facing Miranda Maverick in flyweight action. Namajunas is 2-2 since moving to flyweight, including losing to Erin Blanchfield in her most recent outing. Maverick is riding a four-fight winning streak heading into her fight with Namajunas.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday, bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC Fight Night below. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ following preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night card, odds