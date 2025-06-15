Skip to Main Content

UFC Fight Night live results -- Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley: Updates, highlights, card, odds, start time

The promotion is back in Atlanta with welterweights looking to make a statment

A surprisingly deep UFC Fight Night goes down on Saturday from Atlanta. Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to climb back toward title contention when he clashes with Joaquin Buckley in the main event.

Usman held the welterweight title from March 2019 to August 2022, with five successful title defenses. Despite a deep and impressive resume, Usman is on a three-fight losing skid, losing the belt to Leon Edwards on a Hail Mary headkick from Edwards, dropping the rematch and losing a majority decision to Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight fight Usman took on less than two weeks' notice.

Buckley enters Saturday as the favorite and riding a six-fight winning streak, with four of those wins by stoppage. A win over Usman would be the biggest of Buckley's career and would move him closer to a shot at 170-pound gold.

Another former champ is in action in the co-main event, with former two-time women's strawweight beltholder Rose Namajunas facing Miranda Maverick in flyweight action. Namajunas is 2-2 since moving to flyweight, including losing to Erin Blanchfield in her most recent outing. Maverick is riding a four-fight winning streak heading into her fight with Namajunas.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday, bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC Fight Night below. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ following preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

  • Joaquin Buckley -275 vs. Kamaru Usman +225, welterweights
  • Rose Namajunas -260 vs. Miranda Maverick +210, women's flyweights
  • Edmen Shahbazyan -185 vs. Andre Petroski +155, middleweights
  • Raoni Barcelos def. Cody Garbrandt via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik def. Cody Brundage via third-round TKO (punches)
  • Alonzo Menifield def. Oumar Sy via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig ends in no contest after illegal strike
  • Michael Chiesa def. Court McGee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Malcolm Wellmaker def. Kris Moutinho via first-round knockout (punch)
  • Jose Ochoa def. Cody Durden via second-round knockout (punch)
Up next: Edmen Shahbazyan -185 vs. Andre Petroski +155, middleweights

Shahbazyan will want to strike while Petroski will be looking to put the fight on the floor. Petroski is riding a three-fight winning streak while Shahbazyan picked up a victory in his previous outing but is 3-5 since 2020.

 
Raoni Barcelos takes the decision over Cody Garbrandt

Barcelos took over the fight in the second and third rounds, landing the harder shots despite Garbrandt's earlier success. Barcelos never needed the takedown to outwork a former world champion. After the fight, Barcelos called out Rob Font for a future fight. The final scorecards read 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, all for Barcelos.

 
Raoni Barcelos vs. Cody Garbrandt, Round 2

Garbrandt continued to fend off Barcelos takedown attempts while throwing good combinations. Barcelos landed a good uppercut and started to really pressure Garbrandt along the cage, including landing a knee up the middle. Garbrandt again fought off a takedown attempt and landed an elbow. Barcelos again shot a single-leg takedown but couldn't finish it. Barcelos landed a straight right hand, but mostly kept to single punches at a time. Garbrandt launched another combination as Barcelos started to show some swelling under his right eye. Barcelos landed a very good right hand late in the round that likely locked the round up.

 
Raoni Barcelos vs. Cody Garbrandt, Round 1

Barcelos caught Garbrandt with some good shots early and then cut him over the right eye with a knee. Garbrandt continued to fire in combinations as Barcelos started to fish for some takedowns. Garbrandt connected with a good left hook that hurt Barcelos. Barcelos failed on another late takedown attempt and Garbrandt landed a good counter combination before Barcelos scored a takedown with just over 10 seconds left in the round.

 
Up Next: Raoni Barcelos -185 vs. Cody Garbrandt +155, bantamweights

Garbrandt is the first of three former champions to fight on the card and one of two who enters their fight as an underdog. Since winning the bantamweight title in December 2016, Garbrandt has gone 3-6. He is trying build momentum against Barcelos, who is coming off a huge upset victory over highly-regarded prospect Payton Talbott.

 
Mansur Abdul-Malik defeats Cody Brundage by technical decision

The first two rounds were not exciting, leading to yet another fight that drew boos from the crowd after some exciting prelim action. In the third round, both men came out firing big shots in the third. After a wild exchange, Brundage suddenly dropped to the canvas. It appeared to be a knee to the body, but Brundage complained about a headbutt, which the replay did verify. This led to a technical decision, which Abdul-Malik took by scores of 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28.

 
Up next: Mansur Abdul-Malik -800 vs. Cody Brundage +550, middleweights

This is a battle of finishers, with Abdul-Malik at 8-0 with seven knockouts and one submission. Brundage has six knockouts and three submissions (in addition to one DQ win) in his 11-6 professional record. Brundage has also been stopped in four of his six career losses.

 
Alonzo Menifield takes the unanimous decision win over Oumar Sy in a snoozer

This was not a fight that will be in the conversation for Fight of the Night. For three rounds, both men poked with single shots at a time and with neither flashing anything close to an attack that was going to lead to a finish. In the end, the judges sided with Menifield with scorecards of 29-28 across the board. 

 
We now move to the UFC Fight Night main card

Six fights all capped off with the main event between Karamu Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley in an important welterweight bout.

Paul Craig landed an upkick while Rodolfo Bellato was down, leading to the fight being ruled a no contest

Craig threw the upkick not realizing Bellato's knee was on the canvas. Bellato collapsed to the canvas, seemingly unconscious before waking up in a panic and attempting to grapple the referee. The fight was stopped and the doctor checked on Bellato but there was no way to allow the fight to continue. Craig had done well with striking in the round before Bellato ended up on top after a failed Craig takedown. After the foul, the referee was allowed to decide whether the foul was intentional or accidental, but ruled it accidental, leading to a no contest.

There was a strange aspect where Craig landed the upkick, Bellato looked at the referee and held his hands up and then laid on the ground seemingly knocked out before "coming to" in a panic. A very strange situation all around.

 
Up next: Rodolfo Bellato -395 vs. Paul Craig +310, light heavyweights

Craig has lost three in a row and five of his past six fights but does have wins over Nikita Krylov, Jamahal Hill, Maurício Rua, and is the lone man to hold a win over current light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev. Bellato is 4-0-1 in his five most recent fights and enters this bout as a pretty significant favorite.

 
Michael Chiesa gets the decision over Court McGee

The fans did not love this one as it was fought at a fairly slow pace with very little meaningful action. Chiesa was able to do the better work over three rounds and deserved the scorecards, which read 30-27, 30-27, 29-28.

With the win, TUF Season 15 winner Chiesa is now 4-0 over fellow winners of "The Ultimate Fighter." McGee drops to 1-1 in that same category.

 
Up next: Michael Chiesa -345 vs. Court McGee +275, welterweights

A wild fight to think about happening in 2025. Chiesa made his UFC debut in June 2012, winning season 15 of "The Ultimate Fighter." Season 33 of the show debuted just a few week back. McGee won season 11 in June 2010. All these years later, and both men meet coming off of wins.

 
Malcolm Wellmaker scores a brutal knockout of Kris Moutinho

Wellmaker entered the fight as the biggest favorite on the card and with a lot of hype after scoring recent walk-off knockouts. After ripping Moutinho to the legs and body -- with plenty of shots to the head mixed in -- Wellmaker uncorked a beautiful right hand that slumped Moutinho for the first-round finish. 

 
Here's a look at Ochoa's knockout of Durden

The uppercut started things but that left hook put Durden down to end things.

 
Jose Ochoa crushes Cody Durden in the second round

Ochoa rocked Durden with an uppercut and finished things off with a left hook seconds later. Durden put up a good fight in the first round by pressuring Ochoa with grappling. Ochoa was just too good and too violent at striking range and scored the blistering knockout to rebound from a loss in his first UFC bout.

 
Result: Ricky Simon def. Cameron Smotherman via unanimous decision

Simon dominated the action in the first two rounds, outwrestling Smotherman and controlling the fight completely. Smotherman tried to make something happen in the third round, getting going on his feet late, but that was only enough to win him a single round on one of the three official scorecards. Simon takes the decision by scores of 30-27, 30-27. 29-28.

This marks two in a row for Simon after a three-fight losing skid.

We now move along to Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa at flyweight. Ochoa is a -185 favorite as the fighters walk to the Octagon.

 
Welcome to the CBS Sports live coverage of UFC Fight Night: Usman vs. Buckley.

We will be here all night with highlights, results and more, all leading to the welterweight main event between Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley. We are in the preliminary portion of the card now with Ricky Simon vs. Cameron Smotherman about to get underway in the bantamweight division.
