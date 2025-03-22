Leon Edwards returns home to right a wrong. Edwards fights in England, where he lost his UFC welterweight title to Belal Muhammad, against rising contender Sean Brady. A title shot may loom for the winner of Saturday's main event in London.

Edwards (22-4, 1 NC) competes for the first time since losing his title at UFC 304 in July. Edwards was the betting favorite against the grappler Muhammad after three successful title fights against wrestlers Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Muhammad overperformed, taking down Edwards nine times en route to a unanimous decision. It was Edwards' first time experiencing defeat since Usman beat him in December 2015 -- the first fight in a trilogy Edwards would ultimately win.

"I think the loss has taken a bit of pressure off," Edwards told BBC. "I went almost 10 years without losing a fight. Now I just go out there and not worry about beating any records.

"I was chasing GSP's record, but now I feel content with myself. I'm a seasoned veteran and I can go out there and perform and show the world the best version of me."

Edwards was preparing for a change of pace against fellow striker Jack Della Maddalena in London; however, a shake-up in the title scene brought another grappler into the fold. Della Maddalena was called on to challenge Muhammad for the title at UFC 315. Stepping up to fight Edwards on short notice is submission grappling specialist in Brady.

Brady (17-1) is a problem only the best have solved. Muhammad, another rising contender when they fought, is the only person to defeat Brady in eight UFC appearances. Renowned for his strength and top pressure, Brady takes notes from Muhammad that he can apply against the "skinny" Edwards. Brady is currently ranked No. 5 in the UFC's official welterweight rankings and predicts a title shot is within reach if he beats the division's No. 1 ranked contender.

"I'm not saying whoever wins will fight next for the belt, but it's possible," Brady told CBS Sports. "The top of the division is really jammed up. Jack is fighting Belal now. Shavkat Rakhmonov is still on the sidelines. A lot of things need to play out before that happens, but it's one step closer to where I want to be. If I have to fight again after I beat Leon, I'm fine with that. If I get a title shot, I'm obviously fine with that."

Saturday's co-main event also has title implications. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (29-10-1) is ranked No. 3. Double shoulder surgery sidelined him for nearly two years, spurring retirement thoughts. But the Polish fighter is still within reach of the UFC title. His last two fights were a close split decision loss to Alex Pereira and a draw against Magomed Ankalaev, the last two UFC light heavyweight champs. But at 42, the clock is ticking for Blachowicz against a hungry young contender.

"After the surgery, I didn't expect my health journey would be so long and tough," Blachowicz told CBS Sports' Brian Campbell.

"Ulberg has very good stand-up. He's a very good kickboxer. He has a very good left hand and moves well on his feet. I have to be careful about everything. But I'm ready for him. I have more experience than him. I've felt everything in the cage."

Ulberg (11-1) faces his most accomplished opponent yet, albeit one long in the tooth and battling ring rust. The City Kickboxing product is a teammate of Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker. Ulberg, a powerful striker, has finished five of seven opponents since bouncing back from a loss in his UFC debut.

"He's a smart fighter. If anything, he's very experienced..." Ulberg (No. 6) told Campbell. "In his prime he fought Glover Teixeira, who won the title at 42. That goes to say anything can happen and I'm not looking at this fight lightly. Every fight is like my last fight. I'm going to make a statement and I expect the same from Blachowicz."

Below is the rest of the fight card for Saturday with the latest odds before we predict and pick the main event.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite

Underdog

Weight class Sean Brady -160 Leon Edwards +140 Welterweight Carlos Ulberg -300 Jan Blachowicz +240 Light heavyweight Gunnar Nelson -120 Kevin Holland +100 Welterweight Molly McCann -150 Alexia Thainara +110 Women's strawweight Jordan Vucenic -480 Chris Duncan +360 Lightweight Morgan Charriere -160 Nathaniel Wood +135 Featherweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: March 22 | Start time: 4 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: O2 Arena -- London

TV channel: ESPN+

Prediction

Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady: Edwards' success against Usman and Covington should have benefitted him in the Muhammad fight. The loss raised questions about the condition of Edwards' previous title challengers. Brady might be the division's strongest wrestler. He rolled over Burns, a veteran contender slowly phasing out as an elite competitor. On the other hand, this is the biggest test of Brady's career. Brady laid a major egg getting knocked out by Muhammad. It was only Muhammad's second KO in 19 UFC appearances. A changeover is happening at welterweight as Rakhmonov, Della Maddalena, Ian Machado Garry and Brady seize control from the old guard. While Edwards has the experience necessary to trouble Brady, his unreliable KO power will implore the younger fighter to press forward. Muhammad held down Edwards, I believe Brady can do the same. Brady via Unanimous Decision

