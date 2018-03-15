UFC Fight Night London -- Werdum vs. Volkov: Prediction, preview, Fight Pass card

From the moment he lost his UFC heavyweight championship via first-round knockout to Stipe Miocic in 2016, Fabricio Werdum has done nothing but commit his focus on the hope of getting a chance to win it back.

Werdum (23-7-1) has bounced back from a controversial majority decision loss to Alistair Overeem in their 2017 trilogy to win two straight in dominant fashion. On Saturday, the Brazilian submission expert returns in the main event of UFC Fight Night in London (5 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass) against Alexander Volkov.

Asked if he believes a victory will place him on deck to face the winner of the July 7 bout between Miocic and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 226, Werdum agreed. Ranked No. 3 by UFC in such a thin division -- one spot behind Overeem, who is fresh off a knockout loss -- supports the fact that he's probably right. Either way, Werdum is going to stay active and do his best to keep looking the part of dominant former champion in waiting.

"I have been waiting for a long time for a title shot again," Werdum told CBS Sports on Wednesday. "I've had it two times. I have two belts in my home. I'm going for the third one, I'm just waiting for the opportunity. I believe I have the opportunity the next time.

"I'm waiting but I'm not just waiting in my home. I want to fight. I want to fight, fight, fight inside the Octagon, and when UFC is ready for me, for sure. If UFC says nothing, then I just fight again. I want to fight. I'm 40 years old and I want to fight more because this is my life. I love this, I love fighting."

Although Volkov (29-6) brings a 6-foot-7 frame into the matchup and a five-fight winning streak which includes a decision win over Roy Nelson and a knockout of Stefan Struve, Werdum doesn't expect size to matter.

"I have fought fat guys, tall guys, skinny guys -- it doesn't matter for me if I have a good strategy," he said.

Werdum also doesn't expect the history between the two to play much of a factor either. Not only is Werdum friendly with Volkov, the former Bellator heavyweight champion served as a sparring partner for Werdum ahead of his 2016 rematch with Travis Browne.

"I respect him a lot, he's a good fighter," Werdum said. "I learned a lot with him and he learned with me too. I helped him and he helped me. I told him training [against someone] is completely different from when you fight with someone in the UFC. It's completely different.

"The sparring with him was good, but I don't comment about the training because it's not good. Just go inside the cage and have a good fight. I don't talk bad things about him. He's a nice guy, I don't want to trash talk him. No, I just go inside there and have a good fight, good show and that's it."

Werdum may have nothing but nice things to say about Volkov, but that certainly wasn't the case with UFC welterweight Colby Covington who Werdum had an infamous altercation with in November on a street corner just days before UFC Fight Night in Sydney. Already in hot water with Brazilian fans after he called them "savages" for their treatment of him in his last fight, Covington traded insults with Werdum, a native of Brazil, which ended with Covington slinging homophobic slurs and Werdum throwing a souvenir boomerang at him.

Werdum, who said he personally signed "250 or maybe more" boomerangs for fans in Australia after the incident, could only laugh about it in hindsight. He also admitted their beef is over.

"No, for sure it's dead," he said. "This is like an accident. It's just, I don't know if this guy I think is a crazy guy but, but … I have my boomerang here. If I see him maybe here, just be careful because now I have a professional boomerang.

UFC Fight Night London main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight Class Fabricio Werdum (-190) Alexander Volkov (+165) Heavyweight Jimi Manuwa (-210) Jan Blachowicz (+180) Light Heavyweight Tom Duquesnoy (-300) Terrion Ware (+250) Bantamweight Leon Edwards (-215) Peter Sobotta (+185) Welterweight

Prediction

Volkov has put together a nice little run -- including victories in all three UFC fights -- since a two-fight losing skid saw him exit Bellator in 2015. He's a technical striker with good size who, at 29, seems to be entering the prime of his career considering how heavyweights typically mature late. But he also hasn't defeated anyone as good as Werdum still is at age 40.

Whether or not Werdum ends up getting another chance at UFC gold, the one thing he has proven of late is that he's willing to stay busy defeating any mid-level talent UFC puts in front of him in order to get closer to that goal. He proved that last fall by submitting Walt Harris and outpointing Marcin Tybura over a 40-day span. Volkov is the type of opponent this version of Werdum still eats up by slowly closing distance before timing his strikes and taking the fight to the ground.

Prediction: Werdum via second-round submission.