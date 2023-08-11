Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos starts his quest for a title run in another division on Saturday when he faces veteran contender Vincente Luque in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Dos Anjos. Their five-round welterweight battle tops the main UFC fight card starting at 7 p.m. ET from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Dos Anjos is a 15-year UFC veteran who remains one of the most accomplished active fighters in the promotion. He has held the lightweight title and competed for the interim welterweight crown while fluctuating between the divisions. He has stated his desire to make one more title run before calling it a career. He will take a major step toward that endeavor on Saturday against the No. 10-ranked Luque, who is similarly a celebrated veteran and is considered one of the most lethal strikers in the sport.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Dos Anjos preview

Dos Anjos (32-14) remains widely regarded as one of the most complete fighters in the UFC. His arsenal starts with a strong stand-up base that is formidable enough to compete with world-class strikers. But he's even more lethal on the ground, using his elite wrestling and grappling to secure 11 submissions among his 24 career victories.

The 38-year-old Brazilian lost his first two UFC outings but responded with a run that saw him win 13 of 16 fights and capture the lightweight title with a decision win over Anothny Pettis in March 2015. He made one successful defense against Donald Cerrone before dropping the belt to Eddie Alvarez.

Dos Anjos moved up to welterweight and used a three-fight winning streak to land an interim title shot but dropped a close decision to Colby Covington in June 2018. He has split his last eight fights and notched a win over veteran Bryan Barberena at welterweight last December. A victory Saturday would likely give dos Anjos a top-10 welterweight ranking and present a path to title contention.

But it won't be easy against a venerable ranked competitor in Luque. He used a stretch of nine wins in 10 fights to achieve a top-five ranking, but saw his momentum stalled behind consecutive losses to veteran contenders Belal Muhammad and Geoff Neal.

Luque (21-9-1) is noted for numerous highlight-reel finishes, and the explosive striker has 11 knockouts and eight submissions on his record while earning eight UFC performance bonuses. The 31-year-old has a 93% finish rate, which ranks second in UFC history. Gerald Meerschaert leads that category with finishes in all 10 of his UFC victories. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

Top UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is siding with Terrance McKinney (-305) to get past Mike Breeden (+245) in a matchup of lightweight prospects.

McKinney (13-6) made a splash with first-round stoppages in each of his first two UFC outings, but has since dropped three of four against upper-tier competition.

Breeden (20-5) is a power puncher who has eight knockouts among his 10 victories but is still seeking his first UFC victory following losses in two appearances.

"Breeden is a capable MMA fighter who has boxing and wrestling skills, but I just don't see what he can offer to limit McKinney's aggression. I like McKinney to win inside the distance," Vithlani told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Rafael dos Anjos (-125) vs. Vicente Luque (+105)

Khalil Rountree (-190) vs. Chris Daukaus (+160)

Iasmin Lucindo (-190) vs. Polyana Viana (+160)

Jaqueline Amorim (-240) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (+200)

Hakeem Dawodu (-230) vs. Cub Swanson (+190)

Tafon Nchuwki (-150) vs. A.J. Dobson (+125)

Josh Fremd (-340) vs. Jamie Pickett (+270)

Francis Marshall (-170) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (+145)

Luana Santos (-150) vs. Juliana Miller (+125)

Martin Buday (-205) vs. Josh Parisian (+170)

Marcus McGhee (-370) vs. JP Buys (+290)

Terrance McKinney (-280) vs. Mike Breeden (+230)