A title shot could be at stake Saturday when Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad. The battle of ranked welterweights anchors the MMA showcase from the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main UFC Fight Night card set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The winner could be in line for a title shot by the end of the year in the top-heavy division. Champion Kamaru Usman is reportedly set to defend his title against No. 2-ranked contender Leon Edwards over the summer. The winner of Saturday's main event should be the front-runner to take on the winner of the division's next title fight. The No. 4-ranked Luque and No. 5-ranked Muhammad met in November 2016, with Luque notching a first-round stoppage.

Luque is a -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100), while Muhammad is offered at +150 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, middleweight prospects take the stage as Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (-140) squares off against Caio Borralho (+120).

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 preview

Both Luque and Muhammad seem to see their careers peaking at the same time. Luque (21-7-1) has won 10 of his last 11 fights while emerging with a reputation as perhaps the best pure striker in the division. His lone defeat in that span came against former title challenger Stephen Thompson, and he has since won four straight fights.

The 30-year-old Brazilian also has plenty of expertise with the ground game, as evident by submission victories in his previous two outings. His last fight ended with a submission of veteran contender Michael Chiesa, who many observers believe is the best grappler in the division.

Luque's straight-forward style could be tested by Muhammad (20-3-1), who enters Saturday's main event riding a seven-fight unbeaten streak. The 32-year-old Chicago native is known for taking his opponents away from their strength with a suffocating combination of speed wrestling and striking.

His last fight came in December against Thompson, a decorated striker who is known for capitalizing on any opportunities his opponents provide. But Muhammad's nonstop pace forced Thompson into a defensive mode and Muhammad dominated most of the action. You can only see who to back here.

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night picks here: He is siding with Heili Alateng (-175) to emerge with a win against Kevin Croom (+155) in a matchup of bantamweight prospects on the preliminary card.

Alateng (14-8-2) joined the UFC in 2019 following a 5-1-1 mark in the Road FC promotion. The 30-year-old Chinese fighter won his first two UFC appearances, but his last two fights ended in a loss to Casey Kenney and a draw against Gustavo Lopez in September.

Croom (21-14-1), 34, joined the UFC following stops in Bellator and the Legacy Fighting Alliance. He is still looking for his first UFC victory after a decision loss to veteran Brian Kelleher in January.

"Alateng has a wide stance and is open to getting hit. Even so, he is durable and may be able to mix in wrestling. Croom is a solid grappler but finds himself on bottom a little too often," Gombas told SportsLine.

Gombas also has strong picks for Luque vs. Muhammad and other fights on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing a fighter who "will look to land takedowns and have success from the top" on his way to earning a dominant victory.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Vicente Luque (-170) vs. Belal Muhammad (+150)

Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (-140) vs. Caio Borralho (+120)

Rafa Garcia (-120) vs. Jesse Ronson (+100)

Pat Sabitini (-360) vs. TJ Laramie (+300)

Mayra Bueno Silva (-360) vs. Yanan Wu (+300)

Martin Buday (-210) vs. Chris Barnett (+180)

Istela Nunes (-200) vs. Sam Hughes (+175)

Heili Alateng (-175) vs. Kevin Croom (+155)

Drakkar Close (-500) vs. Brandon Jenkins (+400)

Pannie Kianzad (-300) vs. Lina Lansberg (+250)

Trey Ogden (-120) vs. Jordan Levitt (+100)

Miguel Baeza (-175) vs. Andre FIalho (+155)

Devin Clark (-165) vs. William Knight (+145)