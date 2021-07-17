Ranked lightweights who have experienced plenty of recent success meet when Islam Makhachev takes on Thiago Moises in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises on Saturday. The main UFC fight card is scheduled to get underway at 10 p.m. ET from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Makhachev, who is ranked ninth, has won his last seven bouts. Moises, who is 14th in the rankings, has won three in a row and four of his last five. Moises first became a professional in May 2012, when he rattled off five wins to start his career, while Makhachev is on a trajectory that could land him a spot in a future title bout.

Parker knows Saturday's main event will play a major role in what is perhaps the promotion's most talent-rich division. There already has been plenty of movement at lightweight following the retirement of Nurmagomedov, who walked away from the sport at 29-0 following his victory over Justin Gaethje in October.

Charles Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler for the vacant title at UFC 262 in May, and Poirier confirmed his status as the top-ranked contender and next title-challenger with his second lopsided pummeling of McGregor in 2021 at UFC 264.

Even so, most MMA observers expect Makhachev (19-1) to enter the title picture sooner than later. The Dagestan native has long trained alongside and been compared to his countryman Nurmagomedov, who is fast developing a reputation as one of the sport's brightest coaches.

His prodigy, Makhachev, has a remarkably similar style that includes speed grappling with the intent of an onslaught of ground-and-pound once he gets his opponent to the mat. He is coming off a third-round submission of veteran contender Drew Dober in March and faces a similarly ambitious prospect in Moises.

Moises (15-4) is a well-rounded Brazilian who already has shared the Octagon with the likes of third-ranked Beneil Dariush, who he met in his UFC debut in November 2018. Moises lost a decision, but has since won four of five and is looking to build on a victory against resilient prospect Alexander Hernandez in February. You can only see who to back here.

We'll share one of Parker's UFC Fight Night picks here: He is going with Rodolfo Vieira (-215) to defeat Dustin Stoltzfus (+185) in a middleweight matchup.

Vieira is itching to get back into the Octagon after suffering his first loss of his career in his last bout in February. In that match, he lost at 1:53 of the second round by submission to Anthony Hernandez at UFC 258. Vieira, who began his career in February 2017, had won his previous seven bouts. He has superb Jiu Jitsu skills and is a seven-time world champion. Of his seven wins, six have come by submission and just one by knockout.

Stoltzfus began his MMA career in 2014 and has compiled a 13-2 record. He is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Kyle Daukaus at UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez on Nov. 21, 2020. Prior to that, he had won at 4:21 of the first round over Joseph Pyfer at Contender Series 2020 in August of that year.

"As long as he can get the fight to the ground quickly and has improved cardio, this should be a bounce-back win for Vieira in a big way," Parker told SportsLine.

Islam Makhachev (-650) vs. Thiago Moises (+475)

Meisha Tate (-135) vs. Marion Reneau (+115)

Mateusz Gamrot (-220) vs. Jeremy Stephens (+190)

Rodolfo Vieira (-215) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+185)

Gabriel Benitez (-170) vs. Billy Quarantillo (+150)

Daniel Rodriguez (-255) vs. Preston Parsons (+215)

Amanda Lemos (-500) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (+400)

Khalid Taha (-165) vs. Sergey Morozov (+145)

Miles Johns (-180) vs. Anderson Dos Santos (+160)

Francisco Figueredo (-290) vs. Malcolm Gordon (+245)

Rodrigo Nascimento (-340) vs. Alan Baudot (+280)