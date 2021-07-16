Russian Islam Makhachev takes on Brazilian Thiago Moises in a lightweight match to headline UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises in Las Vegas on Saturday. Makhachev has compiled an impressive 19-1 career mark since turning pro in August 2010. He has also won his last seven bouts, including four by unanimous decision and two by submission. Moises is 15-4 and has won his last three fights.

Makhachev is a -650 favorite (risk $650 to win $100), while Moises is a +475 underdog in the latest Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises odds from William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Miesha Tate is a -130 favorite in the UFC odds as she takes on Marion Reneau (+110) in a women's bantamweight bout. Before locking in any Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises picks or UFC Fight Night predictions, make sure you check out the MMA expert picks from SportsLine's Kyle Marley.

Over the past 28 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $15,000. At UFC 264 last weekend, Marley's winners included Irene Aldana (-120) over Yana Kunitskaya (+100) on the main card. Anyone who has followed Marley is way up.

Now, Marley has made the call on Makhachev vs. Moises and every other matchup on the UFC Fight Night fight card. You should see Marley's UFC Fight Night picks before making any UFC picks and predictions of your own.

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises expert preview

Makhachev enters the bout ranked No. 9 in the UFC lightweight division. He is an International Master of Sport in Combat Sambo. In March, Makhachev won by submission at 1:37 of the third round over Drew Dober at UFC 259. Prior to that, he had been sidelined due to the coronavirus pandemic since winning a unanimous decision over Davi Ramos at UFC 242 in September 2019.

Makhachev has a strong resume, which includes winning Fight of the Night in an April 2019 victory over Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik. He also holds the distinction of having the fewest significant strikes absorbed per minute in UFC history at 0.74. In his 19 career wins, he has won three bouts by knockout, eight by submission and eight by decision.

Moises has also been impressive since turning pro in May 2012. He won his first five professional fights and nine of his first 10. He is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Alexander Hernandez at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane on Feb. 27.

Moises has also had plenty of success, winning the vacant RFA Lightweight Championship in February 2016 with a win by submission over David Castillo at RFA 35. He twice defended that title. He won by TKO over Jamall Emmers at RFA 38 in June 2016 and followed that up with a unanimous decision win over Zach Freeman at RFA 44 in September 2016. You can see which Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises picks to make for the UFC Fight Night only at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is going with Mateusz Gamrot (-220) to get his hand raised against Jeremy Stephens (+190) in a matchup of lightweight prospects. Gamrot has compiled an 18-1 career mark and is coming off a knockout win over Scott Holtzman this past April. The victory avenged his first career loss, a decision to Guram Kutateladze this past October.

Jeremy Stephens (28-18) is looking to snap a four-bout losing streak with a no-contest sandwiched in between. This will be his first bout in over a year since losing by knockout to Calvin Kattar in May 2020. Stephens, who began his professional career in January 2005, last tasted victory in February 2018, when he defeated Josh Emmett by knockout, earning Performance of the Night.

"I am going to lean with Gamrot in this one because of his wrestling. He is the more well-rounded fighter here and has more ways to win this fight," Marley told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises picks

Marley also has strong picks for Thiago Moises vs. Islam Makhachev and every other fight on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing a fighter whose wrestling will result in a convincing decision win. You can only get Marley's expert UFC Fight Night picks at SportsLine.

Who wins Makhachev vs. Moises? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC Fight Night, all from the expert who's up more than $15,000 on MMA in the past 28 months, and find out.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Islam Makhachev (-650) vs. Thiago Moises (+475)

Meisha Tate (-135) vs. Marion Reneau (+115)

Mateusz Gamrot (-220) vs. Jeremy Stephens (+190)

Rodolfo Vieira (-215) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+185)

Gabriel Benitez (-170) vs. Billy Quarantillo (+150)

Daniel Rodriguez (-255) vs. Preston Parsons (+215)

Amanda Lemos (-500) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (+400)

Khalid Taha (-165) vs. Sergey Morozov (+145)

Miles Johns (-180) vs. Anderson Dos Santos (+160)

Francisco Figueiredo (-290) vs. Malcolm Gordon (+245)

Rodrigo Nascimento (-340) vs. Alan Baudot (+280)