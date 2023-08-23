In just the sixth trip to the nation of Singapore in the 30-year history of UFC, the promotion presents a Saturday Fight Night card headlined by a pair of featherweight legends.

Former 145-pound champion Max Holloway welcomes all-action veteran and two-time former title challenger "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung in the headlining bout emanating from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang (8 a.m. ET, ESPN+).

As we draw closer to the fights this weekend, let's take a closer look at the biggest storylines.

1. It's good to see there's still room for fun matchmaking

Not every fight needs to be for a title or even be a key part of a fighter's journey toward one. Sometimes, even in the main event, UFC matchmakers are allowed to have fun. Consider that the case in this pairing of longtime (and legendary) divisional counterparts who somehow never crossed paths before (and appeared overjoyed at even the idea of facing one another). Given their reputations as crowd-pleasing warriors, Holloway and Jung will likely deliver upon the fight's promise of violent theater, even if the 7-1 favorite Holloway appears to have more left in the tank, some five years younger than the 36-year-old Jung. The added fact that "The Korean Zombie" has heavily teased this will be his retirement bout only adds to the royalty of the matchup. Considering Holloway isn't likely to land a fourth shot at champion Alexander Volkanovski until a shakeup atop the division takes place, this is also smart matchmaking for the "Blessed" veteran to stay relevant and remain atop the marquee instead of sitting idle.

2. It's what we don't know about Erin Blanchfield-Taila Santos that makes it intriguing

Let's be honest about something: this bout between top-ranked women's flyweights is the best fight on the card and could produce the next title challenger at 125 pounds. The fight also presents a ton of questions for both fighters to answer. At 24, Blanchfield has taken the UFC by storm over the past two years with dominant victories over the likes of Miranda Maverick and Molly McCann. It was a February destruction, however, of former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade that changed the conversation as to just how ready Blanchfield appeared to be for a shot at the title. The crazy thing is, we still don't know exactly how great Blanchfield is as her one-sided dominance hasn't shown many holes. And she has definitely yet to fight someone as physically strong for the weight class as Santos. Don't forget, it was just 14 months ago that Santos appeared to beat Alexa Grasso to the punch in becoming the first flyweight to solve the great champion Valentina Shevchenko. The Brazilian was forced to settle for a split-decision loss and was denied an immediate rematch. She then underwent an extensive and ill-timed layoff that saw her withdraw from an early 2023 bout with Blanchfield after her corner was denied a visa. Was Santos' grappling-heavy effort against Shevchenko the best night of her career and not indicative of who she actually is or might Blanchfield's inexperience be in for a rude awakening against the submission threat of Santos? The close odds with Blanchfield installed as a small favorite suggest our questions can only be answered over 15 minutes inside the cage.

3. Giga Chikadze gets a second chance at making a first impression

After making his UFC debut in 2019, the Georgian striker quickly became a future title contender to watch for as he recorded seven straight wins, including stoppages of veterans Cub Swanson and Edson Barboza. One main event loss to Calvin Kattar later and Chikadze left fans wondering what the hype was all about. Even though Chikadze went five rounds for the first time, he lost all of them on all three judges' scorecards. Injuries then pulled Chikadze from a scheduled return against Sodiq Yusuff, which only extended the layoff that now rests at 19 months as he sets to face Alex Caceres. To the credit of "Bruce Leroy," a flashy fighter who has paid his dues at 35 yet has quietly won seven of his last eight fights, this matchup against Chikadze could prove to be the sleeper on the card. But it's inherent that Chikadze, a small betting favorite, remind us of how lethal a striker he was initially known to be.