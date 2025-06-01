What started as a typical introduction to a UFC main event ended in unprecedented and concerning fashion. On Saturday, the usual video package preceding the main event walkouts aired. But the walkouts never happened. Instead, the scheduled UFC Fight Night main event between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber was canceled.

Immediately after the video package aired, UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald informed the broadcast audience that the walkouts were on hold.

"Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield, will they fight?" Fitzgerald asked cageside at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. "We don't know."

After a commercial break, Fitzgerald informed television viewers that the fight was canceled due to a medical issue with Barber. UFC reporter Megan Olivia caught up with Blanchfield, who was told that Barber suffered a seizure.

"She was having a seizure and having medical issues," Blanchfield said, claiming the information came from UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell.

Blanchfield told Olivi she was not interested in rescheduling with Barber, the latter of whom missed weight by half a pound.

UFC commentator Laura Sanko acknowledged health issues Barber had over the last year but did not draw a direct connection between Saturday's issues and Barber's suspected battles with pneumonia, strep throat, and a staph infection last year.

"I can't emphasize how much she's been battling with her health this last year," Sanko said, referring to Barber's 14-month absence from the Octagon. "We don't know what happened, but clearly it was something serious enough where she's not cleared."

"We pray for Maycee and her health," commentator Daniel Cormier added. "Boy, I feel bad for Erin Blanchfield. I'm heartbroken for Erin Blanchfield. She prepared herself."