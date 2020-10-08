Former title challenger and top-ranked bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes takes on fourth-ranked prospect Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen. Their important showdown anchors the MMA showcase from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, with the main UFC Fight Night card scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The winner will have a strong case for a fight with recently crowned champion Petr Yan, who won the belt vacated by former champion Henry Cejudo.

Moraes vs. Sandhagen preview

Moraes, a 32-year-old Brazilian, soared to the top of the rankings on the strength of four consecutive wins against ranked contenders, with three coming inside the distance. Perhaps the most impressive was his first-round knockout of Aljamain Sterling, who is now ranked second in the division.

Moraes (23-6-1) was favored against Cejudo when they fought for the vacant title at UFC 238 in June of last year. He dominated much of the early action, but Cejudo responded with a third-round stoppage to become a rare two-division champion before recently announcing his retirement.

Moraes was paired with former champion Jose Aldo in December and managed a controversial split decision that many ringside observers believed Aldo won. The skeptics included UFC president Dana White, who gave Aldo the interim title bout against Yan.

Sandhagen (12-2) has experienced a similarly meteoric rise since making his UFC debut in January 2018 and proceeding to rip through five consecutive quality opponents, with three of the wins coming inside the distance. But the 28-year-old Colorado native saw his momentum come to a skidding halt in June at UFC 250 against Sterling in what was widely viewed as a title eliminator. Sandhagen appeared flat and Sterling submitted him at 1:28 of the first round, handing the fourth-ranked fighter his first defeat under the UFC banner. You can see Marley's coveted Moraes vs. Sandhagen picks here.

Top UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is going with Marcin Tybura (+150) to outlast Ben Rothwell (-170) in a matchup of heavyweights.

Both combatants are experienced veterans who are looking to use recent career resurgences to reemerge as contenders in the wide-open division. Not long ago, Tybura (19-6) had lost four of five and appeared in jeopardy of losing his roster spot. The 34-year-old Polish fighter responded with wins over Sergey Spivak and Maxim Grishin. A victory over Rothwell would be his third of 2020.

Rothwell (38-12) has faced many of the division's biggest names and his resume includes a knockout over former title contender Alistair Overeem. The 38-year-old Wisconsin native also seeks his third straight win after stopping Stefan Struve last December and beating Ovince Saint Preux by decision in May.

"This is going to be a back-and-forth striking match that goes the distance," Marley told SportsLine. "There is no way I would lay the juice on Rothwell, and Tybura is my pick for that reason."

