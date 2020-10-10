Although Cory Sandhagen lost his last fight without making it out of the first round, he sees it as a positive sign that the UFC chose to give him a main event spot in his next appearance. He plans to reward the promotion's faith in him by putting on a memorable performance on Saturday when he faces Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen. The clash of bantamweight contenders from Fight Island highlights the main UFC fight card from Abu Dhabi, which is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Moraes vs. Sandhagen preview

Moraes, a 32-year-old Brazilian, soared to the top of the rankings on the strength of four consecutive wins against ranked contenders, with three coming inside the distance. Perhaps the most impressive was his first-round knockout of Aljamain Sterling, who is now ranked second in the division.

Moraes (23-6-1) was favored against Cejudo when they fought for the vacant title at UFC 238 in June of last year. He dominated much of the early action, but Cejudo responded with a third-round stoppage to become a rare two-division champion before recently announcing his retirement.

Moraes was paired with former champion Jose Aldo in December and managed a controversial split decision that many ringside observers believed Aldo won. The skeptics included UFC president Dana White, who gave Aldo the interim title bout against Yan.

Sandhagen (12-2) has experienced a similarly meteoric rise since making his UFC debut in January 2018 and proceeding to rip through five consecutive quality opponents, with three of the wins coming inside the distance. But the 28-year-old Colorado native saw his momentum come to a skidding halt in June at UFC 250 against Sterling in what was widely viewed as a title eliminator. Sandhagen appeared flat and Sterling submitted him at 1:28 of the first round, handing the fourth-ranked fighter his first defeat under the UFC banner.

Top UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Tracy Cortez (-250) to outlast Stephanie Egger (+210) in a matchup of women's bantamweight prospects.

Cortez (7-1), 26, joined the UFC following stints in various promotions that included a 2-0 mark in Invicta FC. The Phoenix-born fighter earned a roster spot behind a win on "Dana White's Contender Series" against Mariya Agapova in July of last year. Her UFC debut resulted in a decision victory over Vanessa Melo in November.

Egger (5-1) is fighting on a short-notice callup from the UFC following three consecutive victories, with two coming inside the distance. The 32-year-old Swiss fighter notched a first-round submission of Cinja Kiefer in the Buddy MMA Clash just a month ago.

"Egger is stepping in on short notice to make her UFC debut. This is a tough spot, and I don't see any advantages for her," Marley told SportsLine. "This is a matchup Cortez should be able to dominate."

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen odds (via William Hill)

Cory Sandhagen (-145) vs. Marlon Moraes (+125)

Edson Barboza (-250) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (+210)

Ben Rothwell (-170) vs. Marcin Tybura (+150)

Dricus Du Plessis (-145) vs. Markus Perez (+125)

Tom Aspinall (-440) vs. Alan Baudot (+360)

Youssef Zalal (-180) vs. Ilia Topuria (+160)

Tom Breese (-260) vs. K.B. Bhullar (+220)

Rodrigo Nascimento (-280) vs. Chris Daukaus (+240)

Impa Kasanganay (-250) vs. Joaquin Buckley (+210)

Tony Kelley (-210) vs. Ali Alqaisi (+180)

Omar Morales (-140) vs. Giga Chikadze (+120)

Tracy Cortez (-250) vs. Stephanie Egger (+210)

Tagir Ulanbekov (-360) vs. Bruno Silva (+300)