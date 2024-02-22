Former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will attempt to position himself for another title shot by facing fellow ranked contender Brandon Royval on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2. Their five-round battle anchors the main UFC fight card starting at 10 p.m. ET from Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The winner between the top-ranked Moreno and No. 3-ranked Royval will likely become the front-runner for the next title shot in a clustered division. Champion Alexandre Pantoja, who took the belt from Moreno last July, doesn't currently have a fight booked. Royval lost in his title bid against Pantoja in December, but could be in line for a rematch if he prevails Saturday.

The main event Saturday is a rematch, which is far more the rule than the exception in a division that has long suffered from a lack of world-class depth at the top. In fact, Moreno's memorable four-fight rivalry with former champion Deiveson Figueiredo is widely credited for saving a division that UFC president Dana White once openly considered eliminating.

Moreno (21-7-2) got the final say with a second-round stoppage last January of Figueiredo, who has since moved up to bantamweight. However, the 30-year-old Mexican fighter's second stint as flyweight champion was cut short by a razor-thin decision loss to Pantoja.

A similar rivalry could be brewing between Moreno and Royval. Their first meeting in November 2020 resulted in a first-round stoppage for Moreno with one second left in what had been a wild first round marked by both fighters coming close to finishes on multiple occasions.

Royval (15-7) is known for his versatility and blistering pace that forces opponents to dig deep if they intend to keep up. But following a three-fight winning streak that included two performance bonuses to earn his title shot, the 31-year-old Denver native gave a lackluster showing in his first title-fight appearance.

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is siding with Christian Quinonez (+145) to pull the upset of Raoni Barcelos (-175) in a bantamweight matchup on the preliminary card.

Barcelos (17-5) is a six-year UFC veteran and former ranked contender who is known for his punching power. However, the 36-year-old Brazilian has lost four of his past five and is coming off a decision loss to Kyler Phillips last August.

Quinonez (18-4) is a "Dana White Contender Series" alum who has split his first two fights with the promotion. The 27-year-old Mexican fighter suffered a submission loss to Kyung Ho Kang last June.

"If this fight stays standing, Quinonez should hold the advantage with his speed. He can stick and move with his jab, right hand, and thudding low kicks to score points from the outside," Vithlani told SportsLine.

Brandon Moreno (-270) vs. Brandon Royval (+220)

Brian Ortega (+135) vs. Yair Rodriguez (-165)

Daniel Zellhuber (-275) vs. Francisco Prado (+225)

Raul Rosas (-260) vs. Ricky Turcios (+210)

Yazmin Jaregui (-530) vs. Sam Hughes (+400)

Raoni Barcelos (-175) vs. Christian Quinonez (+145)

Edgar Chairez (-355) vs. Daniel Lacerda (+280)

Fares Ziam (-220) vs. Claudio Puelles (+180)

Muhammad Naimov (-330) vs. Erik Silva (+285)

Felipe Dos Santos (-295) vs. Victor Altamirano (+240)