Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar makes his bantamweight debut on Saturday when he takes on rising contender Pedro Munhoz in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar. Their clash tops the UFC fight card from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main UFC on ESPN 15 card slated for 8:30 p.m. ET. Both combatants will enter the Octagon for the first time in 2020 and are coming off losses. The fifth-ranked Munhoz looks to rebound from a June 2019 loss to Aljamian Sterling, who is now the No. 2 contender.

Edgar aims to snap a two-bout skid dating to July of last year. Munhoz is a -240 favorite (risk $240 to win $100), while Edgar is a +200 underdog in the latest Edgar vs. Munhoz odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, Alonzo Menifield (-125) and Ovince St. Preux (+105) meet in a light heavyweight battle.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 18 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $20,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has been on fire as he has connected on 16 of his last 19 main-event selections, a stretch that included a streak of five straight underdogs. At UFC 252 last Saturday, Marley accurately predicted a decision victory for Vinc Pichel (-125) against Jim Miller (+105) in their action-packed lightweight bout behind his spot-on assessment that Pichel would flourish in the final round.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every fight.

Munhoz vs. Edgar preview

Marley knows the 33-year-old Munhoz (18-4-1) has been considered a potential title-contender since his UFC debut in February 2014. All four of his UFC losses have come against fighters who are still ranked, with three of them in the top 10.

The Brazil-born Californian had perhaps the biggest win of his career when he knocked out former titleholder and third-ranked Cody Garbrandt in March of last year. But he was outclassed three months later by the second-ranked Sterling, who now appears to be in line for a title bout against new champion Petr Yan.

Marley also knows Edgar (23-8-1) is widely regarded as a UFC legend who has been involved in numerous memorable bouts. He won the lightweight championship in 2010 against fellow icon B.J. Penn and made three successful defenses before dropping a pair of bouts against Benson Henderson, who is now in Bellator.

But the New Jersey native is just 1-3 in his last four appearances, with the lone victory coming against fading former contender Cub Swanson. He was stopped by Chan Sung Jung in the first round of their December bout and also suffered a first-round knockout loss in 2018 against Brian Ortega, who is ranked No. 2 at featherweight. You can see all of Marley's Munhoz vs. Edgar picks here.

Top UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Mariya Agapova (-1,100) to get the best of Shana Dobson (+700) in a women's flyweight bout.

The Kazakhstan-born Agapova (9-1) appears to be headed on the fast track to title-contention based on her body of work thus far. She defeated stalwart Hannah Cifers by submission in the first round of their June bout for an impressive start to her UFC campaign.

Dobson (3-4) has yet to notch a win in three outings, although she twice went the distance in competitive bouts. However, the 31-year-old Miami native could see her roster spot jeopardized with another loss on Saturday.

"Agapova is levels ahead of Dobson in every aspect of MMA," Marley told SportsLine. "I think she probably drops Dobson at some point and ends with a submission or ground-and-pound."

How to make UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Munhoz picks

Marley also has strong picks for Edgar vs. Munhoz and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night card. He is also backing one fighter who has the upper hand in power and cardio. Those selections are only available here.

Who wins Edgar vs. Munhoz? And how exactly does each fight end?

UFC Fight Night odds

Pedro Munhoz (-240) vs. Frankie Edgar (+200)

Alonzo Menifield (-125) vs. Ovince St. Preux (+105)

Mike Rodriguez (-220) vs. Marcin Prachino (+190)

Daniel Rodriguez (-175) vs. Takashi Soto (+155)

Mizuki Inoue (-165) vs. Amanda Lemos (+145)

Joe Solecki (-140) vs. Austin Hubbard (+120)

Mariya Agapova (-1,100) vs. Shana Dobson (+700)

Dwight Grant (-165) vs. Jared Gooden (+145)

Ike Villanueva (-115) vs. Jorge Gonzalez (-105)

Timur Valiev (-500) vs. Mark Striegl (+400)