Top-ranked Jack Della Maddalena will battle fifth-ranked Carlos Prates in a welterweight bout in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs. Prates on Saturday at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The five-bout main card is scheduled to start at approximately 7 a.m. ET on Paramount+. Della Maddalena is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 this past November. Prates, meanwhile, won by knockout over Leon Edwards in his last match at UFC 322.

Prates is a -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) in the UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs. Prates odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Della Maddalena comes back at +110. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

Paramount+ is the only place to stream EVERY UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night live, at no additional cost. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content, including the UEFA Champions League, college basketball, the NFL and Big Ten on CBS and countless movies and shows. Plans start at just $8.99 per month, so sign up right here.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. Anyone who has followed Marley's UFC betting picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Marley has studied Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Della Maddalena vs. Prates preview

Della Maddalena, 29, had his 18-bout winning streak stopped last November. He returns home and looks to start a new streak against Prates. Since turning pro in 2016, he has compiled an 18-3 record with 12 wins by knockout, two by submission and four by decision. The former UFC welterweight champion will be making his second fight in his home country and first since February 2023.

Della Maddalena has also earned a number of honors. Among them, he is a four-time Performance of the Night honoree and two-time Fight of the Night winner. He was named the 2024 Fan's Choice Comeback of the Year nominee and was the 2022 Newcomer of the Year by UFC.com. He was also named 2022 Newcomer of the Year, along with Jailton Almeida. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Prates, 32, has won two bouts in a row and has won 13 of his last 14 matches. Prates has earned Performance of the Night honors in each of his last six fights he has won. He has the third-highest knockdown average per 15 minutes in UFC welterweight division history, and the seventh-highest knockdown average per 15 minutes in UFC history. He was the 2024 MMA Fighting Rookie of the Year.

In 30 professional matches, he has compiled a 23-7 record. He has 18 wins by knockout, three by submission and two by decision. Prates turned pro in 2012 and made his UFC debut in 2024. He was a 2024 first-team MMA all-star and 2025 second-team MMA all-star. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

UFC Fight Night predictions

One of of Marley's UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs. Prates picks: He is backing Jonathan Micallef (-355) to win via unanimous decision against Themba Gorimbo (+280) in a welterweight bout.

"Gorimbo is going to need to wrestle heavily in this matchup and win at least two rounds of top control time," Marley told SportsLine. "Micallef is going to be the better striker, and he is also the more dangerous submission grappler. I'll take Micallef to avoid getting laid on, and he can get his hand raised by any method." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

Marley also has strong picks for Della Maddalena vs. Prates and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs. Prates card. He's also backing a fighter who is "the more technical fighter," to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Burns vs. Malott, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 19, 2018, and find out.

UFC Fight Night main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Jack Della Maddalena (+110) vs. Carlos Prates (-130)

Beneil Dariush (+350) vs. Quillan Salkillo (-455)

Tim Elliott (+295) vs. Steve Erceg (-375)

Shamil Gaziev (+114) vs. Brando Pericic (-135)

Tai Tuivasa (-155) vs. Louie Sutherland (+130)