Fifth-ranked Aljamain Sterling will look to snap Youssef Zalal's eight-match winning streak when they meet in a featherweight bout in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal on Saturday at Meta Apex in Las Vegas. The six-bout main card is slated to start at approximately 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Sterling is coming off a unanimous decision win over Brian Ortega at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Zhang on Aug. 23, 2025. Zalal, meanwhile, won by submission over Josh Emmett in his last match at UFC 320 on Oct. 4, 2025.

Zalal is a -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) in the UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sterling comes back at +114. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. He also went 6-5 on his picks at the last UFC card. Anyone who has followed Marley could be way up.

Now, Marley has studied Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Sterling vs. Zalal preview

Sterling, 36, is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship bantamweight champion. He is the first UFC champion to win a title by disqualification. He successfully defended his title three times. He is also a former Cage Fury Fighting bantamweight champ. Sterling has a career mark of 25-5, posting three wins by knockout, eight by submission, 13 by decision and one by disqualification.

Sterling is an accomplished fighter, who has registered one Performance of the Night honor. He also has the most wins in UFC bantamweight history with 14, and is tied with Dominick Cruz for most wins in UFC/WEC bantamweight division history. He was the 2022 Comeback of the Year Award winner by World MMA, and was named to the 2022 MMA All-Star second team. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Zalal, 29, is a two-time UFC Performance of the Night winner. He is tied with four other fighters for the second-most submissions in UFC featherweight division history. Sherdog named him the 2024 Comeback Fighter of the Year. He was also a 2024 third-team MMA All-Star.

In 24 career matches, Zalal has posted an 18-5-1 mark. He has four wins by knockout, 10 by submission and four by decision with one draw. He also has one professional boxing match in his career, winning by knockout, as well as a 1-0 kickboxing record, winning that match by knockout. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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UFC Fight Night predictions

One of of Marley's UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal picks: He is backing Rafa Garcia (-108) to win via split decision against Alexander Hernandez (-155) in a lightweight bout.

"Both guys are solid strikers, but I like Garcia's volume vs Hernandez's power," Marley told SportsLine. "Both are decent wrestlers, but I like Garcia to be the one attempting more takedowns and pushing the pace. He needs to avoid getting knocked out, but I'll take Garcia to win 29-28." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

Marley also has strong picks for Sterling vs. Zalal and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal card. He's also backing a fighter who is "going to have a massive grappling edge," to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Burns vs. Malott, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 19, 2018, and find out.

UFC Fight Night main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Aljamain Sterling (+114) vs. Youssef Zalal (-135)

Rafa Garcia (-108) vs. Alexander Hernandez (-112)

Davey Grant (-120) vs. Adrian Luna Martinetti (+100)

Montel Jackson (-205) vs. Raoni Barcelos (+170)

Norma Dumont (-205) vs. Joselyne Edwards (+170)

Marcus Buchecha (-166) vs. Ryan Spann (+140)