Ninth-ranked Derrick Lewis clashes with 13th-ranked Tallison Teixeira in a UFC heavyweight bout on Saturday. The main UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira card is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Lewis is coming off a knockout win over Rodrigo Nascimento this past May. Teixeira, meanwhile registered a TKO win over Justin Tafa at UFC 312 in February.

Teixeira enters as the favorite at -285 (risk $285 to win $100), while Lewis is the underdog at +230 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Gabriel Bonfim is the -455 favorite against Stephen Thompson (+350) in a welterweight bout. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks. His other highlights include calling an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card, and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130).

Now, Vithlani has studied Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets.

Lewis vs. Teixeira preview

Lewis, 40, has fought professionally since 2010, competing for Bellator MMA, Legacy FC and UFC. He holds the record for most knockouts in UFC history with 15. In 41 career matches, Lewis is 28-12-1, with 23 wins by knockout, one by submission and four by decision. He has lost five of his previous eight fights.

His 19 wins in the heavyweight division are second-most in UFC history as is his 29 bouts in the division. He has won five Performance of the Night honors, and has earned Fight of the Night three times. He was UFC's No. 10-ranked Fighter of the Year in 2016. He is a one-time Fighting Championship heavyweight title holder with one successful title defense. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

Teixeira, 25, has been a professional fighter since 2021. He started his career with a 6-0 mark, fighting exclusively in Brazil and registering first-round knockouts in each bout. He then faced off against Arthur Lopes in Week 6 of Season 8 of Dana White's Contender Series. He earned a first-round knockout win and was awarded a UFC contract.

He made his UFC debut against Tafa, where he earned Performance of the Night honors. The Brazilian fighter is 8-0 in his career, including seven wins by knockout and one by submission. The 6-7 fighter competes for Team Lucas Mineiro. In his professional and heavyweight debut, he defeated Carlos Victor Sena by submission at MF Fighters 6 in October 2021. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira selections here: Lauren Murphy (+470) to upset Eduarda Moura (-650) in a women's flyweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"The veteran Murphy hasn't fought since 2023, following a one-sided loss to Jessica Andrade," Vithlani told SportsLine. "Murphy said in a recent interview that she is returning to the octagon after 2.5 years because she refuses to end her career on a sour note. Typically, I bet against fighters who might be mentally checked out in their retirement bout. However, I think the odds are far too wide. Murphy is a hard-nosed wrestler and a former title challenger with grit and experience. Moura is a skilled MMA player who is 10 years younger than Murphy. She applies strong forward pressure and is tough to deal with from top position." See who else to back here.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira main fight card, odds

(Odds subject to change)

Derrick Lewis (+230) vs. Tallison Teixeira (-285)

Stephen Thompson (+350) vs. Gabriel Bonfim (-455)

Calvin Kattar (+110) vs. Steve Garcia (-130)

Nate Landwehr (+210) vs. Morgan Charriere (-258)

Vitor Petrino (-700) vs. Austen Lane (+500)

Junior Tafa (-180) vs. Tuco Tokkos (+150)