Top-five women's flyweight fighters battle when fourth-ranked Erin Blanchfield faces fifth-ranked Maycee Barber in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber on Saturday. The main UFC Fight Night card is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Blanchfield, 26, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Rose Namajunas at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi this past November. Barber, 27, has won six fights in a row, including a unanimous decision win over Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299 in March 2024.

Blanchfield enters as the favorite at -238 (risk $238 to win $100), while Barber is the underdog at +195 in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Mateusz Gamrot is the -155 favorite against Ludovit Klein (+130) in a lightweight bout.

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks.

Now, Vithlani has studied UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets.

Blanchfield vs. Barber preview

Blanchfield has been dominant with 10 wins in her last 11 bouts. She is No. 6 in the UFC women's pound-for-pound rankings. She is a one-time Performance of the Night winner, and is tied with Barber for the fourth longest win streak in UFC women's flyweight division history at six in a row from Sept. 18, 2021, to Aug. 26, 2023. She is also tied with Montana De La Rosa and Karine Silva for the second-most submissions in UFC women's flyweight division history with three.

Blanchfield began her professional career in March 2018, winning her first three bouts. She later joined UFC in 2021, and was ranked No. 5 among the top 10 Newcomers of 2021. In 15 career matches, she has compiled a 13-2 overall record. She has won two bouts by knockout, four by submission and seven by decision. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

Barber, who will be fighting for the first time in over a year, has registered the second-most knockouts in UFC women's flyweight division history with three. She earned Performance of the Night honors in a second-round knockout of Amanda Ribas at UFC on ABC: Emmett vs. Topuria in June 2023. She is also tied with Gillian Robertson and Miranda Maverick for the third-most wins in UFC women's flyweight division history with eight. She was ranked No. 4 among the top 10 UFC Newcomers of 2018.

She began her professional career in June 2017, winning her first eight fights before losing a unanimous decision to Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, 2020. In 16 career matches, Barber has compiled a 14-2 mark. She has six wins by knockout, two by submission and six by decision. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber selections here: Jordan Leavitt (-230) to defeat Kurt Holobaugh (+190) in a lightweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"Leavitt is a crafty Ju-Jitsu player who can pull off sweeps and submissions from unorthodox angles," Vithlani told SportsLine. "Leavitt's last two losses came against rising prospect Chase Hooper and now-hopeful lightweight title contender Paddy Pimblett. If Holobaugh can't land early damage, I feel that he will fall behind. This is a much more winnable matchup for Leavitt, in which he can use his intelligent grappling to control Holobaugh and win."

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber main fight card, odds

Vithlani has strong picks for Blanchfield vs. Barber and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber card.

Who wins UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card picks, and find out.

See picks at SportsLine.

Erin Blanchfield (-238) vs. Maycee Barber (+195)

Mateusz Gamrot (-155) vs. Ludovit Klein (+130)

Dustin Jacoby (-205) vs. Bruno Lopes (+170)

Billy Ray Goff (-360) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (+285)

Zach Reese (-230) vs. Dusko Todorovic (+190)