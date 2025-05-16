Ranked welterweight fighters clash when eighth-ranked Gilbert Burns meets 12th-ranked Michael Morales in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Morales on Saturday. The main UFC Fight Night card is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Burns, 38, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Sean Brady at UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady this past September. In his last fight, Morales, 25, knocked out Neil Magny at 4:39 of the first round last August.

Morales enters as a big favorite at -900 (risk $900 to win $100), while Burns is the underdog at +600 in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Rodolfo Bellato is the -550 favorite against Paul Craig (+410) in a light heavyweight bout. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks.

Now, Vithlani has studied UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Morales from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets.

Burns vs. Morales preview

Burns, who is No. 8 in the UFC welterweight rankings, has dropped three consecutive matches and five of his last eight bouts. Burns is a decorated performer, having won numerous awards throughout his 13-year career. He was UFC's President's Choice Fight of the Year winner in 2022, and has earned Performance of the Night four times. He also earned Fight of the Night honors in a unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 in April 2022.

After turning professional in January 2012 with a submission win over Jose Salgado at Crown FC 5 in 2012, he went on a roll and started his career 7-0. He then joined UFC in 2014, winning three more bouts before suffering his first defeat in November 2015. He has continued to have success, and has compiled a 22-8 all-time record. He has six wins by knockout, nine by submission and seven by decision. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

Morales has known nothing but success. Since turning pro in August 2017, he has compiled a 17-0 record. He has won 12 bouts by knockout, one by submission and four by decision. He is a former Oro Fighting Championship welterweight champion, and also is a one-time Extreme MMA welterweight title holder. In September 2021, he defeated Nikolay Veretennikov by unanimous decision at Dana White's Contender Series 40, for the right to earn a UFC contract.

He made his debut at UFC 270, where he landed a knockout win over Trevin Giles at UFC 270. He followed that up with a third-round knockout of Adam Fugitt at UFC 277 in July 2022. Of his five UFC bouts, he has won by knockout three times and unanimous decision twice. The native of Ecuador, fights out of Tijuana, Mexico. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Morales predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Morales selections here: Yadier DelValle (-575 at DraftKings) to defeat Connor Matthews (+425) in a featherweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"DelValle is an intriguing young 8-0 prospect with kickboxing talent," Vithlani told SportsLine. "Matthews is a hard-nosed grappler who should be looking to take this fight to the floor. Matthews was knocked out in each of his first two UFC fights and I'm not sure he will stay with the promotion much longer. DelValle has a background in Ju-Jitsu and can use it to threaten submissions or sweep position if Matthews can take him down. I see DelValle keeping this fight on the feet and landing damage to pick up his first UFC win." See who else to back here.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Morales main fight card, odds

He's also backing a fighter who "is a heavy-handed puncher who will apply forward pressure" to earn a massive win.

Who wins UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Morales, and how exactly does the fight end?

Gilbert Burns (+600) vs. Michael Morales (-900)

Rodolfo Bellato (-550) vs. Paul Craig (+410)

Mairon Santos (-135) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (+114)

Dustin Stoltzfus (+235) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (-290)

Julian Erosa (+150) vs. Melquizael Costa (-180)