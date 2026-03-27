Ranked UFC middleweights battle when fourth-ranked Israel Adesanya faces 14th-ranked Joe Pyfer in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Pyfer on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The preliminaries are set to begin at around 5 p.m. ET, with the main card at approximately 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Adesanya is coming off a loss by TKO to Nassourdine Imavov on Feb. 1, 2025. Pyfer, meanwhile, earned a submission win at 1:46 of the second round over Abusupiyan Magomedov at UFC 320 on Oct. 4, 2025.

Adesanya is a -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Pyfer comes back at +110 in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The co-main event features a women's flyweight bout between third-ranked Alexa Grasso (+145) and fifth-ranked Maycee Barber (-175). Before locking in any UFC Fight Night picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. He also went 11-3 on his picks at the last UFC card. Anyone who has followed Marley could be way up.

Now, Marley has studied Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Adesanya vs. Pyfer preview

Adesanya, 36, looks to snap a three-bout losing streak. His last win came against Alex Pereira at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023. He knocked Pereira out to win the UFC middleweight championship and earned Performance of the Night honors. Adesanya began his professional career in 2012, and first joined UFC in February 2018. He won his first 20 professional bouts.

In 29 career matches, he has compiled a 24-5 mark. He has 16 wins by knockout and eight by decision. His accomplishments have led him to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in the Fight Wing and is in the Class of 2025. He is a two-time middleweight champion and successfully defended his title five times. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Pyfer, 29, turned pro in 2018 and has been competing in UFC since making his debut on Sept. 17, 2022. He defeated Alen Amedovski by knockout in his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song, where he earned Performance of the Night honors. Pyfer has won six of his seven UFC bouts. In 18 career matches, he has compiled a 15-3 record.

He has nine wins by knockout, four by submission and two by decision. He is a four-time Performance of the Night winner. He was a 2022 Fan's Choice Debut of the Year nominee and a 2025 President's Choice Performance of the Year nominee. Pyfer is a one-time Ring of Combat middleweight champion and a one-time Art of War Cage Fighting middleweight title holder. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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UFC Fight Night predictions

One of of Marley's UFC Fight Night picks: He is backing Chase Hooper to beat Lance Gibson Jr. via submission in a lightweight bout on the preliminary card.

"Gibson is the more well-rounded striker and wrestler, and he will be the stronger guy/better athlete," Marley said. "He isn't great anywhere, but he needs to keep this fight standing. Hooper is a dangerous submission grappler, and he knows he isn't a good striker. He should sell out for takedowns, and I'll take him to get a submission." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

Marley also has strong picks for Adesanya vs. Pyfer and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Pyfer card. He's also backing a fighter who "will be much more active and dangerous," to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Adesanya vs. Pyfer, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 19, 2018, and find out.

UFC Fight Night main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Israel Adesanya (-130) vs. Joe Pyfer (+110)

Alexa Grasso (+145) vs. Maycee Barber (-175)

Michael Chiesa (-500) vs. Carlston Harris (+375)

Julian Erosa (+215) vs. Lerryan Douglas (-265)

Mansur Abdul-Malik (-120) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (+100)

Terrance McKinney (-170) vs. Kyle Nelson (+142)