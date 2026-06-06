UFC Fight Night odds, lines, predictions, time: Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim picks by elite MMA expert

Ranked welterweights clash when fifth-ranked Belal Muhammad battles 11th-ranked Gabriel Bonfim in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim on Saturday at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The five-bout main card is scheduled to start at approximately 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Muhammad is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Ian Machado Garry at UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker this past Nov. 22. Bonfim, meanwhile, defeated Randy Brown at UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown on Nov. 8.

In the main event, both fighters are at -110 in the UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim picks, make sure you see the UFC Fight Night: Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. Anyone who has followed Marley's UFC betting picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Marley has studied Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim preview

Muhammad, 37, has had a storied career, and is a former UFC welterweight champion. He began his professional career in 2012 and has also competed for Bellator and Titan Fighting Championship. In 30 career matches, he is 24-5-1. He has five wins by knockout, one by submission and 18 by decision. He is a two-time Performance of the Night winner.

He has recorded two Fight of the Night honors and is tied with Kamaru Usman for the most unanimous decision wins in UFC welterweight division history. Muhammad also has the third-highest takedown defense percentage in UFC welterweight history and is fourth in total strikes landed with 2,120. He is also a one-time champion in Titan F.C. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Bonfim, 28, a former boxer from Brazil, previously competed in Legacy Fighting Alliance, and is a former LFA welterweight champion. He is 5-0 with one knockout in his professional boxing career, and is 19-1 in his MMA career. In MMA, he has registered four wins by knockout, 13 by submission and two by decision. His only loss was by knockout to Nicolas Dalby at UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis in November 2023.

Among his many accomplishments, Bonfim is a two-time Performance of the Night winner and one time Fight of the Night honoree. He was a 2025 third-team MMA all-star. He made his welterweight debut in September 2016. After starting his career 12-0, he competed at Dana White's Contender Series 53, earning a submission win over Trey Waters. He then joined UFC in January 2023. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim predictions

One of of Marley's UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim picks: He is backing Chelsea Chandler (-130) to win via unanimous decision against Priscila Cachoeira (+110) in a women's bantamweight bout on the preliminary UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim card.

"Cachoeira is the more dangerous striker, but she is also more hittable," Marley said. "Chandler is the more well-rounded fighter, and she should look to wrestle in this matchup. If she avoids the big KO shots early, then I like Chandler to take this one on the scorecards." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim picks

Marley also has strong picks for Muhammad vs. Bonfim and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim card. He's also backing an underdog who has a "big striking advantage" to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Muhammad vs. Bonfim, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 2018, and find out.

UFC Fight Night main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Belal Muhammad (-110) vs. Gabriel Bonfim (-110)

Brandan Allen (-180) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (+150)

Fares Ziam (-298) vs. Tom Nolan (+240)

Bryce Mitchell (-125) vs. Santiago Luna (+105)

Iwo Baraniewski (-410) vs. Junior Tafa (+320)