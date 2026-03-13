Ranked featherweights clash when 11th-ranked Josh Emmett battles 14th-ranked Kevin Vallejos in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Vallejos on Saturday at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. The preliminaries are set to begin at around 5 p.m. ET, with the main card at approximately 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+, which you can sign up for right here. Emmett is coming off a submission loss to Youssef Zalal at UFC 320 on Oct. 4, 2025. Vallejos, meanwhile, is coming off a knockout win over Giga Chikadze at UFC Fight Night on Dec. 13, 2025.

Emmett vs. Vallejos preview

Emmett, 41, is a former collegiate wrestler and has been active in MMA since turning pro in 2011. In November 2014, he won a unanimous technical decision over Brandon Ricetti to win the West Coast FC 12 lightweight championship. After posting a 9-0 record, he joined UFC and earned a split decision win over Jon Tuck in his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Arlovski on May 8, 2016. He is a two-time Performance of the Night winner.

He is a three-time Fight of the Night winner. He has also recorded 12 knockdowns, the most in UFC featherweight division history. In 25 career matches, Emmett has compiled a 19-6 record. He registered seven wins by knockout, two by submission and 10 by decision. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Vallejos, 24, has been fighting professionally since September 2021. He won his first 11 bouts, before losing a unanimous decision to Jean Silva at Dana White's Contender Series: Season 7, Week 5. He would later knock out Cam Teague at White's Season 8, Week 7. He then joined UFC and knocked out SeungWoo Choi at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 on March 15, 2025.

He followed that up with a unanimous decision win over Danny Silva at UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Park on Aug. 2, 2025. In 18 career fights, Vallejos has compiled a 17-1 record. He has 12 wins by knockout, two by submission and three by decision. He has registered eight first-round finishes. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night predictions

UFC Fight Night main fight card, odds

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Josh Emmett (+410) vs. Kevin Vallejos (-550)

Amanda Lemos (+164) vs. Gillian Robertson (-198)

Ion Cutelaba (+180) vs. Oumar Sy (-218)

Andre Fili (+250) vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (-310)

Marwan Rahiki (-250) vs. Harry Hardwick (+205)

Vitor Petrino (-225) vs. Steven Asplund (+185)