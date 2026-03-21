Two of the top-three UFC featherweights clash when top-ranked Movsar Evloev of Russia battles third-ranked Lerone Murphy of England in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs. Murphy on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London. The preliminaries are set to begin at around 1 p.m. ET, with the main card at approximately 4 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Evloev is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310 on Dec. 7, 2024. Murphy, meanwhile, earned a knockout win at 3:21 of the first round over Aaron Pico at UFC 319 on Aug. 16, 2025.

Evloev is a -245 favorite (risk $245 to win $100), while Murphy comes back at +200 in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The co-main event features a featherweight bout between Luke Riley (-198) vs. Michael Aswell Jr. (+164). Before locking in any UFC Fight Night picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. He also went 11-3 on his picks at the last UFC card. Anyone who has followed Marley could be way up.

Now, Marley has studied Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Evloev vs. Murphy preview

Evloev, 32, has been dominant. He earned the rank of Master of Sports in Greco-Roman wrestling before turning pro in mixed martial arts in 2014. In 19 professional bouts, he is 19-0 with three knockouts, four wins by submission and 12 wins by decision. He is a former bantamweight champion and current competes in the UFC featherweight division.

Among his UFC accomplishments include earning Fight of the Night honors against Diego Lopes on May 6, 2023. He has the most takedowns landed in UFC featherweight division history with 40. He also has the fifth-longest win streak in UFC featherweight history at eight. He started his UFC career with nine straight wins by decision, the first fighter to do so. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Murphy, 34, is also quite accomplished. He has competed professionally since 2016, and joined UFC in 2019. In 18 professional bouts, he has compiled a 17-0-1 record. He has eight wins by knockout and nine by decision. He also has one draw against Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC 242 in his first-ever UFC fight at UFC 242 on Sept. 7, 2019.

He is a one-time Fight of the Night winner and a two-time Performance of the Night honoree. He has the fourth-longest winning streak in UFC featherweight division history at nine. In 2025, he earned the Knockout of the Year from UFC.com Awards. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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UFC Fight Night predictions

One of of Marley's UFC Fight Night picks: He is backing Mantas Kondratacius to beat Antonio Trocoli via ITD in a middleweight bout on the preliminary card.

"Kondratavicius is making his UFC debut after a win on DWCS, and Trocoli has had four UFC fights and has yet to get a win," Marley told SportsLine. "Trocoli needs an early flash finish here, but he isn't very good, and he probably won't survive long into the fight. Give me Kondratavicius to knock him out early and probably retire him." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

Marley has strong picks for Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing a fighter who "can strike or wrestle at a high rate," to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Evloev vs. Murphy, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 19, 2018, and find out.

UFC Fight Night main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Movsar Evloev (-245) vs. Lerone Murphy (+200)

Luke Riley (-198) vs. Michael Aswell (+164)

Michael Page (-192) vs. Sam Patterson (+160)

Iwo Baraniewski (-750) vs. Austen Lane (+525)

Christian Leroy Duncan (-425) vs. Roman Dolidze (+330)

Kurtis Campbell (-305) vs. Danny Silva (+245)