UFC Fight Night odds, lines, predictions, time: Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi picks by elite MMA expert

A pair of top-5 ranked flyweights facing off headline the UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi card on Saturday. The six-bout main card starts at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and sees the promotion returning to its home base of the Meta APEX in Las Vegas after Sunday's historic visit to the White House. The main event of UFC Fight Night will see second-ranked flyweight Manel Kape taking on No. 5 Kyoji Horiguchi. They first squared off in 2017 in which Horiguchi prevailed, but Kape is the -162 favorite in the latest UFC odds, with Horiguchi at +136 to target in UFC bets.

Also on the UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi card is a light heavyweight bout between Ion Cutelaba and Navajo Stirling. The undefeated Stirling is the -325 favorite, with Cutelaba priced at +260. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi picks, make sure you see the UFC Fight Night predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. Anyone who has followed Marley's UFC betting picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Marley has studied Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi preview

Kape, 32, fights out of Thailand and has a 22-7-0 career record. He got his start in 2012 in the flyweight division and moved up to bantamweight from 2014-19 before returning to flyweight. He made his UFC debut in 2021, and while he lost his first two bouts with the promotion, he's since won seven of his last eight fights, the last three all coming via knockout.

The Angolan-Portuguese fighter is one of the most accomplished in the UFC Flyweight Division. He's tied for the most knockouts (five) in the division while being tied for the third-most knockdowns as a UFC flyweight (seven). In addition to being three years younger than his UFC Fight Night opponent, Kape also has a 1-inch leg reach advantage over Horiguchi. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Horiguchi, 35, fights out of Florida and has a karate background, earning a black belt in Shotokan. He has a 36-5-0 MMA record and has been fighting professionally since 2010, with an initial UFC run from 2013-16. He then moved to Rizin FF, where he first met Kape in the cage in Dec. 2017. Horiguchi prevailed via submission, which came in the midst of a 13-fight win streak.

After winning championships in both Rizin and Bellator, Horiguchi returned to UFC last year. He's won both bouts with the promotion since and hasn't lost a fight in over four years. Over his career, Horiguchi has notched 15 wins both via knockout and via decision, while making his opponent submit six times. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi predictions

One of of Marley's UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi picks: He is backing Allan Nascimento (-198) to defeat Mitch Raposo in a flyweight bout on the preliminary card. Nascimento enters in with momentum, winning his last four fights, while Raposo has tasted defeat in two of his last three bouts. The former also has a significant size advantage, standing three inches taller, having a 5-inch reach edge, and having a 1.5-inch advantage in leg reach.

"I like Nascimento here. Raposo can be a decent wrestler but Nascimento is much more skilled and dangerous on the mat," Marley told SportsLine. "I also like Nascimento to have higher volume striking. Give me Nascimento by sub or decision." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi picks

Marley also has strong picks for Kape vs. Horiguchi and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing multiple underdogs on the main card, including one who "can win minutes on the feet" to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Kape vs. Horiguchi, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 2018, and find out.

UFC Fight Night main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Manel Kape (-162) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (+136)

Ion Cuțelaba (+260) vs. Navajo Stirling (-325)

Andre Fili (+230) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (-285)

Hyder Amil (+154) vs. Christian Rodriguez (-185)

André Lima (-600) vs. Kevin Borjas (+440)

Melsik Baghdasaryan (+250) vs. Murtazali Magomedov (-310)