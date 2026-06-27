UFC Fight Night odds, lines, predictions, time: Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres picks by elite MMA expert

Ranked lightweights clash when 11th-ranked Rafael Fiziev battles 15th-ranked Manuel Torres in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres on Saturday at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan. The six-bout main UFC fight card is scheduled to start at approximately noon ET on Paramount+. Fiziev is coming off a second-round knockout loss to Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 on Feb. 1. Torres, meanwhile, defeated Grant Dawson at UFC 323 this past December.

In the main event, Torres is a slight -112 favorite (risk $112 to win $100) in the UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres picks, make sure you see the UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. Anyone who has followed Marley's UFC betting picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Marley has studied Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres preview

Fiziev, 33, began his professional MMA career in July 2015. After winning his first six bouts, he joined Ultimate Fighting Championship in April 2019. In 18 career matches, he has compiled a 13-5 record, although he has lost four of his last five matches. He has eight wins by knockout, one by submission and four by decision. He also has a 39-8 record in Muay Thai with 29 wins by knockout.

In UFC, he has been honored four times for Fight of the Night, and three times for Performance of the Night. He was a 2023 President's Choice Fight of the Year nominee, and his fight with Justin Gaethje was ranked as the No. 7 Fight of the Year. He was the 2021 Breakout Fighter of the Year by Combat Press. He is a three-time Kyrgyzstan Muay Thai champion (2007, 2008 and 2009). Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Torres, 31, began his professional MMA career in May 2014, where he started 8-0 over his first four years. After knocking out Kolton Englund at 2:10 of the first round at Dana White's Contender Series 45 in October 2021, he was signed by UFC. In 20 career matches, he has compiled a 17-3 record, and is on a two-bout winning streak. He has nine wins by knockout, seven by submission and one by decision.

In UFC, he has a number of accomplishments. He is a five-time Performance of the Night honoree, and has the most knockdowns per 15 minutes in UFC lightweight division history (3.51). He also has the third-most significant strikes landed per minute in UFC lightweight history at 7.25. Since joining UFC, he has posted a 5-1 mark. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres predictions

One of of Marley's UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres picks: He is backing Javier Reyes (-250) to win via TKO against Kaan Ofli (+205) in a featherweight bout on the preliminary UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres card.

"I like Reyes to be the better striker here, and he is more dangerous everywhere," Marley said. "Ofli is the better wrestler, but he needs to slow this fight down and control Reyes on the mat. I am going to side with Reyes to overwhelm him early and get a TKO." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres picks

Marley also has strong picks for Fiziev vs. Torres and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres card. He's also backing an underdog who "is the better boxer" to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Fiziev vs. Torres, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 2018, and find out.

UFC Fight Night main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Rafael Fiziev (-108) vs. Manuel Torres (-112)

Shara Magomedov (-375) vs. Michel Pereira (+295)

Nazim Sadykhov (-180) vs. Matheus Camilo (+150)

Asu Almabaev (-325) vs. Charles Johnson (+260)

Ikram Aliskerov (-290) vs. Brunno Ferreira (+235)

Abusupiyan Magomedov (+102) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (-122)