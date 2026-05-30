UFC Fight Night odds, lines, predictions, time: Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo picks by elite MMA expert

A pair of ranked bantamweights clash when fifth-ranked Song Yadong battles seventh-ranked Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo on Saturday. The six-bout main card is scheduled to start at approximately 7 a.m. ET on Paramount+ from Galaxy Arena in Macao. Song is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Sean O'Malley at UFC 324 this past January. Figueiredo, meanwhile, lost by unanimous decision to Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 324.

In the main event, Song is the -600 favorite (risk $600 to win $100) in the UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Figueiredo at +440. The co-main event of Zhang Mingyang vs. Alonzo Menifield has Mingyang as the -245 favorite. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo picks, make sure you see the UFC Fight Night: Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. Anyone who has followed Marley's UFC betting picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Marley has studied Song Yandong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo preview

Song, 28, from China, is a five-time Performance of the Night and one-time Fight of the Night winner. In 33 career matches, he has compiled a 22-9 record with one draw and one no contest. He has registered nine wins by knockout, three by submission and 10 by decision. He began his career on May 18, 2013, making his bantamweight debut. The bout was deemed a no contest due to an accidental groin strike, rendering his opponent unable to continue.

He went on to win his next four fights, before losing by unanimous decision to Ji Xian at ONE FC: Dynasty of Champions in December 2014. After going 1-1 at featherweight, he returned to bantamweight in January 2016. He made his lightweight debut in October 2017, before joining UFC the next month. He is 11-4-1 while competing in UFC. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Figueiredo, 38, from Brazil, has been fighting professionally since 2012, but made his UFC promotional debut on June 3, 2017, at UFC 212 where he faced Marco Beltran. He won the fight via technical knockout by corner stoppage after round two. In 32 career matches, he has compiled a 25-6-1 mark. He has nine wins by knockout, nine by submission and seven by decision.

Figueiredo is a two-time UFC Flyweight Champion with two successful title defenses. He is tied with Brandon Moreno for the third-most title fight wins in UFC flyweight division history. He is a three-time Fight of the Night honoree and one-time Performance of the Night winner. He was the 2020 UFC.com Fighter of the Year. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo predictions

One of of Marley's UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo picks: He is backing Jaqueline Amorim (-130) to win via decision against Loma Lookboonmee (+110) in a women's strawweight bout on the main card.

"Amorim should be the better and more dangerous grappler in this one, but she has to get the fight to the ground, and she is more likely to slow down," Marley told SportsLine. "Lookboonmee is the more well-rounded fighter, but she needs to keep this fight on the feet. I am more impressed with Amorim in general, so I'll pick her to get an early sub and hope she doesn't gas out if it doesn't happen." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo picks

Marley also has strong picks for Song vs. Figueiredo and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo card. He's also backing an underdog who "looks more technical and dangerous early" to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Song vs. Figueiredo, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 2018, and find out.

UFC Fight Night main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Song Yadong (-600) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (+440)

Zhag Mingyang (-245) vs. Alonzo Menifield (+200)

Sergei Pavlovich (-625) vs. Tallison Teixeira (+455)

Kai Asakura (-285) vs. Cameron Smotherman (+230)

Carlston Harris (+330) vs. Jake Matthews (-425)

Alex Perez (-125) vs. Su Mudaerji (+105)