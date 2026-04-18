Eleventh-ranked Gilbert Burns will look to snap a four-bout losing streak when he takes on Mike Malott in a welterweight match in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Malott on Saturday at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada. The preliminaries are set to begin at around 5 p.m. ET, with the main card at approximately 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Malott is coming off a unanimous decision win over Kevin Holland at UFC Fight Night: de Ridder vs. Allen this past October. Burns, meanwhile, suffered a knockout loss to Michael Morales at UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Morales last May.

Malott is a -380 favorite in the UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Malott odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Burns comes back at +300. The co-main event features a bantamweight bout between Kyler Phillips (+142) and Charles Jourdain (-170). Before locking in any UFC Fight Night picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. He also went 10-1 on his picks at the last UFC card. Anyone who has followed Marley could be way up.

Now, Marley has studied Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Burns vs. Malott preview

Despite losing six of his last nine bouts, Burns, 39, has had a lot of success in his career. In 31 career matches, he is 22-9 with six wins by knockout, nine by submission and seven by decision. Since making his MMA debut in 2012, Burns has also earned a number of awards. He is a four-time Performance of the Night honoree as well as a one time Fight of the Night recipient.

He has registered the third-most armbar submission wins in UFC history with three, and was a 2022 President's Choice Fight of the Year winner. Besides MMA, Burns is also accomplished in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. As a black belt, he was the IBJJF world champion in 2011, the IBJJF World No-Gi champion in 2013, the CBJJ Brazilian nationals champion in 2010 and the UAEJJF Abu Dhabi world pro champion in 2010. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Malott will be competing in his home country. The 34-year-old is from Burlington, Ontario, Canada, and has been active since 2011. After an impression showing in Dana White's Contender Series 42, where he defeated Shimon Smotritsky by submission in October 2021, he joined UFC and promptly knocked out Mickey Gall at 3:41 of the first round at UFC 273. Since joining UFC, he has posted six wins in seven fights, including wins in each of his last three fights.

Overall, Malott is 13-2-1. He has five wins by knockout, six by submission and two by decision with one draw. He is a two-time Performance of the Night winner. He also has earned one Xcessive Force Fighting Championship. His younger brother, Jeff, plays for the NHL's Los Angeles Kings. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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UFC Fight Night predictions

One of of Marley's UFC Fight Night: Malott vs. Burns picks: He is backing Daria Zhelezniakova via split decision in a women's bantamweight bout on the preliminary card.

"This looks like a close fight anywhere the fight goes," Marley said. "I could see either fighter landing a takedown or two, but I expect this to play out on the feet mainly. The line looks too wide to me, so give me the underdog." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

Marley also has strong picks for Burns vs. Malott and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Malott card. He's also backing a fighter who is "the more proven vet," to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Burns vs. Malott, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 19, 2018, and find out.

UFC Fight Night main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Gilbert Burns (+300) vs. Mike Malott (-380)

Kyler Phillips (+142) vs. Charles Jourdain (-170)

Mandel Nallo (-180) vs. Jai Herbert (+150)

Jasmine Jasudavicius (-298) vs. Karine Silva (+240)

Thiago Moises (+114) vs. Gauge Young (-135)

Dennis Buzukja (+350) vs. Marcio Barbosa (-455)