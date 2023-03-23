Two of the most explosive strikers in the bantamweight division will meet on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen when No. 3-ranked Marlon Vera takes on No. 5-ranked Cory Sandhagen. The battle of ranked contenders carries title-shot implications and will headline the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the AT&T Center in San Antonio. Vera and Sandhagen are vying for position in the top-heavy division. Champion Aljamain Sterling will reportedly defend his title against Henry Cejudo in May, but win or lose, Sterling is considering a move up in weight class after the fight, which would provide numerous opportunities for the remaining top contenders.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen preview

In a division full of potentially intriguing matchups, Vera vs. Sandhagen has a chance of delivering an action-packed fight between strikers who go about their business with opposing approaches.

Sandhagen (15-4) comes from a kickboxing background and used to compete in the World Kickboxing Association. This base is evident, as he relies on precision timing and technique to pepper his opponents with strikes at range while staying out of harm's way.

Not long after Sandhagen made his UFC debut in January 2018, numerous MMA analysts predicted the Colorado native would soon become the division's champion. Sandhagen won his first five UFC outings but has gone 3-3 since, with all three defeats coming against current or former champions.

He was submitted by Sterling in the first round of their June 2020 matchup, his first taste of top-five competition. Following wins against fading veterans Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar, the 30-year-old lost back-to-back decisions against former champions TJ Dillashaw and Petr Yan. But in what might be the best win of his career, Sandhagen rebounded with a fourth-round stoppage of No. 8-ranked Yadong Song in their main event in September of last year.

Although Vera (20-7-1) is in his ninth year with the promotion, he is still just 30 and appears to be coming into his prime. The Ecuadorian fighter is known for his relentless pace in which he assaults his opponents with a blur of punches, elbows and kicks until they ultimately succumb.

Vera is probably best known for his thudding upset knockout of previously unbeaten prospect Sean O'Malley in August 2020. He added to his growing highlight reel with a head-kick knockout of former champion Dominick Cruz last August, his fourth consecutive victory. You can see who Vithlani is backing at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night picks

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is going with Manel Kape (-190) to get past Alex Perez (+160) in a battle of flyweight prospects.

Kape (18-6) is a power puncher who offset a two-fight losing streak against top-rated competition with three consecutive victories. The 29-year-old Angolan won a decision against David Dvorak in December.

Perez (24-7) is a six-year UFC veteran and former title-challenger who came up short against former champion Deiveson Figueiredo. The 30-year-old Californian is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak.

"Kape's fight IQ is growing, and he seems more comfortable in the octagon wherever the fight goes. I believe Kape is a future title challenger, and he'll get closer with a win Saturday," Vithlani told SportsLine. You can see more picks at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen odds, fight card

