Cory Sandhagen says he doesn't crave the attention and accolades that many prizefighters seem to covet. He's content with letting his skills speak for themselves, and plans to do so on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen in a showdown against Marlon Vera. The clash of ranked bantamweight contenders, which carries title-fight implications, headlines the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the AT&T Center in San Antonio. The No. 5-ranked Sandhagen was once the division's hottest prospect, but he has stumbled to losses in two of his past three fights. He can regain some traction with a win over the surging No. 3-ranked Vera, who has won four straight fights to crack the top five in the rankings for the first time in his career.

Sandhagen is a -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100), while Vera comes back at +140 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm (-225) meets Yana Santos (+185). Before locking in your UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine analyst Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly analytical UFC bettor who profited more than $6,200 for $100 bettors in 2022. This includes a documented 24-14 record on his well-respected, two-leg parlays. Every pick was documented on his public Instagram account.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

In his SportsLine debut at UFC 283 in January, Vithlani swept the main card and his 5-0 record included advising SportsLine members to back Jamahal Hill (-125) against Glover Teixeira (+105) for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event. Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen in sight, Vithlani has studied the UFC card top to bottom for value and released his top MMA picks. You can only see who to back at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen preview

In a division full of potentially intriguing matchups, Vera vs. Sandhagen has a chance of delivering an action-packed fight between strikers who go about their business with opposing approaches.

Sandhagen (15-4) comes from a kickboxing background and used to compete in the World Kickboxing Association. This base is evident, as he relies on precision timing and technique to pepper his opponents with strikes at range while staying out of harm's way.

Not long after Sandhagen made his UFC debut in January 2018, numerous MMA analysts predicted the Colorado native would soon become the division's champion. Sandhagen won his first five UFC outings but has gone 3-3 since, with all three defeats coming against current or former champions.

He was submitted by Sterling in the first round of their June 2020 matchup, his first taste of top-five competition. Following wins against fading veterans Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar, the 30-year-old lost back-to-back decisions against former champions TJ Dillashaw and Petr Yan. But in what might be the best win of his career, Sandhagen rebounded with a fourth-round stoppage of No. 8-ranked Yadong Song in their main event in September of last year.

Although Vera (20-7-1) is in his ninth year with the promotion, he is still just 30 and appears to be coming into his prime. The Ecuadorian fighter is known for his relentless pace in which he assaults his opponents with a blur of punches, elbows and kicks until they ultimately succumb.

Vera is probably best known for his thudding upset knockout of previously unbeaten prospect Sean O'Malley in August 2020. He added to his growing highlight reel with a head-kick knockout of former champion Dominick Cruz last August, his fourth consecutive victory. You can see who Vithlani is backing at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night picks

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night picks here: He is going with Andrea Lee (+225) to pull the upset of Maycee Barber (-265) in a matchup of women's flyweight contenders.

Barber (11-2) was once the hottest prospect in the women's game and one of the most celebrated prospects in the entire UFC. She started her UFC stint with three consecutive knockout victories following a stoppage win on "Dana White's Contender Series." The hype came to a halt after she suffered back-to-back losses to veterans Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso, but Barber has since responded with three straight victories.

Lee (13-6) is a versatile fighter and former Legacy Fighting Alliance champion who won her first three UFC Fights before dropping four of her next six. The five-year UFC veteran is coming off a decision loss to Viviane Araujo last May.

"I think the skill gap is much closer than the odds suggest and, at this price, I'm willing to take a small shot on Lee," Vithlani told SportsLine. You can see more picks at SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen picks

Vithlani also has strong picks for Vera vs. Sandhagen and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing an underdog who "is a shark on the ground" to pull off an upset on Saturday. Those selections are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Vera vs. Sandhagen at UFC Fight Night? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC Fight Night, all from the MMA expert who profited more than $6,200 in 2022, and find out.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen odds, fight card

See full UFC Fight Night picks, predictions, best bets here.

Cory Sandhagen (-165) vs. Marlon Vera (+140)

Holly Holm (-225) vs. Yana Santos (+185)

Nate Landwehr (-250) vs. Austin Lingo (+210)

Maycee Barber (-265) vs. Andrea Lee (+225)

Chidi Njokuani (-170) vs. Albert Duraev (+150)

Tucker Lutz (-275) vs. Daniel Pineda (+225)

Manel Kape (-190) vs. Alex Perez (+160)

Trevin Giles (-115) vs. Preston Parsons (-105)

CJ Vergara (-250) vs. Daniel Da Silva (+205)

Manuel Torres (-155) vs. Trey Ogden (+135)