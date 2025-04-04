Eighth-ranked Josh Emmett will battle 10th-ranked Lerone Murphy on the main event of the UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy fight card on Saturday. UFC returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas after holding in events in London and Mexico City the previous two weeks. The preliminary UFC fight card is expected to get underway around 6 p.m. ET, with the main card starting around 9 p.m. ET. Emmett is a former two-time UFC Performance of the Night winner, while Murphy is a former Full Contact Contender featherweight champion.

Murphy is a -340 favorite (risk $340 to win $100), while Emmett is priced at +265 (risk $100 to win $265) in the latest UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy odds, with that fight listed at -145 to go the distance. Also on the main card, featherweight fighters take the spotlight when Pat Sabatini (+250) takes on Joanderson Brito (-240).

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283.

Vithlani has studied Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets.

Emmett vs. Murphy preview

Emmett, 40, still packs a punch but is fighting for the first time in well over a year. He is coming off a knockout of Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296 on Dec. 16, 2023, where he earned Performance of the Night honors. The win snapped a two-bout losing streak. In the first of the two losses, he fell by submission to Yair Rodriguez at UFC 284 for the interim UFC featherweight championship. He then lost a unanimous decision to Ilia Topuria at UFC on ABC: Emmett vs. Topuria.

He began his professional mixed martial arts career in October 2011. After winning his first nine bouts, he joined UFC in May 2016. He did not suffer his first loss until his 12th-ever bout, a split decision loss to Desmond Green at UFC 210 on April 8, 2017. In 23 career matches, he has compiled a 19-4 record with seven wins by knockout, two by submission and 10 by decision.

Murphy, 33, began his professional career in March 2016, and has yet to lose. He did fight to a draw with Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC 242 on Sept. 7, 2019. In his last fight, he earned a unanimous decision over Dan Ige at UFC 308 on Oct. 26, 2024. He earned Fight of the Night honors with a unanimous decision over Edson Barboza at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy on May 18, 2024.

He earned Performance of the Night with a first-round knockout of Ricardo Ramos at UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs. Ige on July 16, 2020. In 16 career fights, Murphy is 15-0-1. He has seven wins by knockout and eight by decision. He is also tied for the fourth longest unbeaten streak in UFC featherweight division history at eight.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy selections here: Vanessa Demopolous (-105) to defeat Talita Alencar (-115) in a women's strawweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"Demopolous has a clear experience advantage in this matchup," Vithlani told SportsLine. "She is 5-3 in her UFC career and has a gritty edge to her fighting style. Demopolous is a grappler who is also willing to trade strikes. Her work rate and relentlessness could be the difference in this fight." Demopolous by decision is -108 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy main fight card, odds

Vithlani has strong picks for Emmett vs. Murphy and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy card.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy

Lerone Murphy (-340) vs. Josh Emmett (+275)

Joanderson Brito (-240) vs. Pat Sabatini (+200)

Cortavious Romious (+110) vs. Chang Ho Lee (-130)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (-310) vs. Martin Buday (+250)

Brad Tavares (-200) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+170)

Torrez Finney (-280) vs. Robert Valentin (+230)